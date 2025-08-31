After PM Modi's meeting with Xi Jinping, Chinese expert blasts Donald Trump over 50 percent tariffs: 'Stealing people's...'

As the bilateral ties between India and China witness a thaw in light of a hawkish trade policy slapped by the United States, a top Chinese expert in geopolitics has lashed out at President Donald Trump over the imposition of steep tariffs on India.

As the bilateral ties between India and China witness a thaw in light of a hawkish trade policy slapped by the United States, a top Chinese expert in geopolitics has described President Donald Trump's imposition of high tariffs on India and other countries as “the biggest kid in the classroom going around and stealing people's lunch money”.

Interestingly, he also dismissed Trump's claims of having mediated a ceasefire between India and Pakistan using trade as a threat. “Trump was not a key player in this. This was something beyond him. And if you start looking at all the 'wars that he's ended', they're still fighting,” Einar Tangen, Senior Fellow at the thinktank Taihe Institute in Beijing, said to NDTV.

His remarks come after the most-watched meeting between PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Tianjin. India and China, two Asian giants who have faced the brunt of Trump's tariffs, are coming together on the same front.

In Trump's case, there's “lots of rhetoric,” but the reality is different, said Einar Tangen. On tariffs, he lashed out at the US President, calling the move "disgusting". “It is just pure bullying: The biggest kid in the classroom going around and stealing people's lunch money. It's disgusting."

Here's what PM Modi said after meeting with Xi

After his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday, i.e., August 31, that India-China relations "should not be viewed through a third country lens" -- an apparent reference to US President Donald Trump's trade and tariff policies.

“Both leaders welcomed the positive momentum and steady progress in bilateral relations since their last meeting in Kazan (Russia) in October 2024. They reaffirmed that the two countries were development partners and not rivals, and that their differences should not turn into disputes,” a statement by India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

