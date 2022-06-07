After Partygate scandal, UK PM Boris Johnson survives confidence vote from own party

File photo

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who had remained in the middle of controversies, managed to survive the confidence vote in the parliament, which was initialed by his own lawmakers in the Conservative Party.

The confidence vote was initiated by the lawmakers of the Conservation Party who challenged his leadership in the United Kingdom. The vote took place on Monday, June 6, and Johnson managed to remain afloat with a clear majority.

Johnson won the vote 211 to 148, securing the support of 59 percent of his lawmakers, a lower share than his predecessor Theresa May managed in a 2018 confidence vote. She resigned less than six months later.

Boris Johnson had become the PM of Britain after winning the 2019 elections with a sweeping majority but still had to face a confidence vote on Monday due to the recent controversies he was involved in, including the Partygate scandal.

Johnson has been under increasing pressure after he and his staff held alcohol-fuelled parties in his Downing Street office and residence when Britain was under strict lockdowns due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and strict norms were imposed regarding gatherings and meetings.

UK Education Minister Nadhim Zahawi said, in a first reaction of the government towards the confidence vote against the prime minister, that it is time to draw a line under questions on Boris Johnson's future as the leader of the country.

The Prime Minister won handsomely. I think the important thing to remember is that we only are able to deliver if we are united. I hope we can draw a line under this now and focus on delivery," Zahawi told Sky News.

Though Johnson won with a clear majority, the margin of his victory in the no-confidence vote suggests that his leadership will remain unstable due to a lack of support from his own party members. Many party members have also expressed their frustration on having to defend controversial policies, only for Johnson to backtrack on the reforms.

(With Reuters inputs)

