After Pakistan’s Bilawal Bhutto’s extradition claims, Masood Azhar’s audio resurfaces, warns India of...

After Pakistan's former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s statement on extradition of terrorists like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Hafiz Saeed and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) founder Masood Azhar to India, Hafiz Saeed’s new audio giving warning to India has surfaced. The statement was made from inside a masjid in Pakistan where he can be heard giving explosive statements, showing off his “fidayeens” groups. Boasting his massive military personnel, Azhar said that others “may have everything", but they have “fidayeens”.

What Azhar said?

Azhar claimed that the banned terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad has “10,000 Fidayeens ready” who can “face any missile”. According to a CNN-News18 the audio came from a mosque in Bahawalpur in which he can be heard saying, “The funds given to Mujahid will be used for Jihad…Pakistan requires Mujahid’s blessings as much as big religious leaders do. We have fidayeens, no force or missile can arrest them. We have a cadre of 30,000. Jaish has 10,000 fidayeens ready for jihad.”

Intelligence sources suspect Pakistan’s hand in mosque broadcast

Though Pakistani politician Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the country is not aware of the location of JeM chief Masood Azhar intelligence officials are of the view that he is back in the spotlight as a strategy after the loss of Pakistan due to Operation Sindoor. They also revealed that Pakistan is creating tensions in India especially during the Amarnath Yatra and has released Azhar’s audio to provoke and disturb India’s internal harmony and targeting the sacred pilgrimage.

“After the attack on cross-border terror infrastructure in Operation Sindoor, Pakistani agencies are reportedly recycling defunct terror figures like Azhar to reorganise sleeper cells and assert dominance through symbolic threats. Azhar’s reference to funding Mujahideen is not mere rhetoric; it is a coded call for financing upcoming attacks, potentially involving foreign sympathizers and hawala routes. This aligns with recent intercepts indicating a revival of terror financing chains in Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Gulf regions,” sources said.

Intelligence sources also said that the exalting of fidayeen against missiles shows an attitude of a lone wolf and suicide cells, briefly hinting towards Pakistan’s tendency to use suicide attackers, hybrid militants, and radicalised youth as older infiltration routes have been closed now. Such broadcasts by mosque are a sign that the Pakistan promotes such UN-sanctioned terrorists.

Who is Hafiz Saeed?

Hafiz Saeed is the mastermind of the deadly 26/11 attacks in India which had left more than 150 people dead. Masood Azhar is a UN-designated global terrorist and has been banned by Nacta.