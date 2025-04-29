Russia also called for constructive dialogue between India and Pakistan to resolve their disputes peacefully.

After the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, India is receiving global support, with the exception of China and Turkey. In a major development, Russia has strongly backed India, causing concern in Pakistan. Following the attack, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko met Indian Ambassador Vinay Kumar in Moscow. Russia assured that it is fully prepared to work with India to counter global terrorism. During the meeting, Kumar briefed the Russian side about the current situation after the attack in which 26 people were killed by terrorists in Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22.

Russia also called for constructive dialogue between India and Pakistan to resolve their disputes peacefully. Earlier, Russia had expressed concerns over the worsening relationship between the two countries and reiterated its commitment to fighting terrorism jointly with India.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has urged countries like Russia, China, and Western powers to get involved in investigating the Pahalgam attack.

On April 26, senior diplomats from Russia and China met in Moscow to discuss terrorism-related issues. Though the Russian Foreign Ministry didn’t directly name the Pahalgam attack, it confirmed that the situation in South Asia was discussed.

A Russian newspaper, Kommersant, reported that the growing India-Pakistan conflict poses a challenge for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). It also said that the clash could impact regional cooperation efforts and place Russia in a tough spot, as India expects strong backing from Moscow.