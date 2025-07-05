After Operation Sindoor success against Pakistan, Modi govt to make this big move, India, Greece, Cyprus, Armenia may form...

By joining hands with Greece, Cyprus, and Armenia, India is sending a strong message to its rivals

In response to growing threats from the Pakistan-Turkey-Azerbaijan alliance, India may form a new strategic group in West Asia. This group includes India, Greece, Cyprus, and Armenia — countries that also have tense relations with Turkey or Azerbaijan. The partnership is being compared to a mini “Quad,” with the aim of boosting cooperation in defence and diplomacy.

Tensions escalated in May during “Operation Sindoor” when terrorists attacked Pahalgam. India responded with strikes on terror camps inside Pakistan. Soon after, Turkey and Azerbaijan openly supported Pakistan, with Turkey even sending military help. This show of support raised serious concerns in New Delhi.

In response, India is strengthening ties with countries that share similar concerns. Armenia is one of them. Recently, when fighting broke out between Israel and Iran, India asked Armenia to help rescue stranded Indian citizens. About 110 Indians crossed into Armenia and were brought home safely. This rescue operation showed the deep trust and growing cooperation between the two countries.

India’s relationship with Cyprus is also becoming stronger. During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to West Asia and Eastern Europe, he visited a location overlooking Northern Cyprus — a region occupied by Turkey. This visit was seen as a bold message to Turkey. India has clearly stated its support for Cyprus’s sovereignty and unity, and both nations have now agreed to a strategic partnership.

Cyprus may also purchase advanced Indian weapons in the near future, including the BrahMos missile. This move could deepen defence ties and further strengthen India’s position in the region.

India and Greece have shared friendly ties for many years. The bond was taken to a new level in August 2023 when PM Modi visited Athens. Both countries signed a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership agreement and pledged to improve military cooperation. Modi even called Greece the “gateway to Europe” for India.

Today, Indian Navy ships regularly stop in Greece during their Mediterranean missions, showing how strong this defence relationship has become.

