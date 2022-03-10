After Omicron, there’s a new Covid-19 variant in town called ‘Deltacron’ – Know what experts said

The third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic led by the Omicron variant of the virus swept over the world, with its cases spreading like wildfire in most of the countries across the globe. Now that the threat of the Omicron variant has subsided, there is a new Covid-19 variant in town.

According to experts, the new Covid-19 variant is a blend between the Delta and the Omicron variant and has been dubbed the ‘Deltacron’ variant. Health experts have identified the Deltacron variant in several countries till now, as per reports.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said that the new Covid-19 combination between Delta and Omicron has been detected in several countries till now, including Denmark, France, and the Netherlands. A health journal has also claimed that the Deltacron variant has been detected in the United States.

The San Mateo, California-headquartered lab Helix, which works with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to track Covid-19, and its team of researchers have found two infections involving different versions of Deltacron, which seem to be a combination of the genetic material found in Delta and Omicron variant.

While discussing if the Deltacron variant is something to be worried about, researchers said that the new Covid-19 variant will most likely not spread as much as the other variants of the virus, which wreaked havoc across the entire globe.

William Lee, the chief science officer at Helix told news agency US Today, “The fact that there is not that much of it, that even the two cases we saw were different, suggests that it's probably not going to elevate to a variant of concern level.”

During a press conference on Wednesday, Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO’s Covid-19 technical lead, said that there have been very low levels of detection of the Deltracron variant till now. The expert further added that more studies about this variant are underway.

Many researchers have suggested that the fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic is likely to hit the globe soon. Researchers from India have claimed in studies that the fourth wave will hit the nation in late June and will subside by October 2022.