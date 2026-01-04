FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
World

WORLD

After Nicolas Maduro's capture, will US target Cuba next? Donald Trump, Marco Rubio's threats rings alarm

After Nicolas Maduro’s capture, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio hinted Cuba could be the next target, sparking fears of regime-change pressure. Cuba condemned the Venezuela raid as state terrorism.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Jan 04, 2026, 08:45 PM IST

After Nicolas Maduro's capture, will US target Cuba next? Donald Trump, Marco Rubio's threats rings alarm
Marco Rubio, Secretary of State, USA. (File Image)
Emboldened by its successful operation in Venezuela, will the US target Cuba and overthrow its regime, flouting all international laws and norms? This question arose after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio threatened the communist regime of Havana. Addressing the media after the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, he said that "I’d be concerned". He said, "In some cases, one of the biggest problems Venezuelans have is they have to declare independence from Cuba." He added, "They tried to basically colonise it from a security standpoint. So, yeah, look, if I lived in Havana and I was in the government, I’d be concerned at least a little bit."

Marco Rubio's Cuba regime threat

Marco Rubio also claimed that Cuba is being "run by incompetent, senile men, and in some cases not seen now, but incompetent nonetheless." The US Secretary of State alleged that Maduro’s guards and Venezuela’s “whole spy agency” were “full of Cubans,” and that “this poor island took over Venezuela.” Before him, US President Donald Trump said his administration “wants to surround ourselves with good neighbours”. He added that Cuba is “not doing very well right now” and it is a “failing nation.” Trump said, "It’s very similar in the sense that we want to help the people in Cuba, but we want to also help the people who are forced out of Cuba and living in this country." 

What did Donald Trump say about Cuba?

On the other hand, Cuba has condemned the US attack on Venezuela and called it an “act of state terrorism.” Taking to X, Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla wrote on the social platform that his country condemned the “military aggression” of the US “against Venezuela and the kidnapping of its legitimate President Nicolás Maduro Moros and his wife.”

Cuba condemns US attack on Venezuela

Although the Cuban government did not react to Marco's comment directly, it said in a statement that the US move would be destabilising for the region. It said in the statement, "All nations of the region must remain alert, as the threat hangs over all. In Cuba, our determination to struggle is firm and unwavering. The decision is one and only one: Homeland or Death."

The US attacked Venezuela on Saturday, its Delta Force stormed Maduro’s compound and captured him and his wife Cilia Flores. They have been brought to New York, kept in custody and indicted. 

 

