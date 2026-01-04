After Nicolas Maduro's capture, will US target Cuba next? Donald Trump, Marco Rubio's threats rings alarm
ICC set to take BIG call after Bangladesh seek shift of T20 World Cup matches from India
US-Venezuela tensions: Jack Ryan clip from 2019 goes viral after US 'capture' Maduro; know why
JP Dutta's daughter Nidhi Dutta breaks silence on Border 2 comparisons with Border: 'Nobody can...'
Venezuela Crisis Explained: Socialist economy, domestic blunders or U.S. sanctions — Which bears more blame for collapse?
Ruturaj Gaikwad creates history after India snub, achieves landmark feat in domestic cricket
After Venezuela, Colombia next? Trump warns president Gustavo Petro: 'Has to watch his...'
Meet Jay Dudhane, Splitsvilla 13 winner, Bigg Boss Marathi 3 first runner-up, arrested at Mumbai airport for this reason
Aamir Khan REACTS to Sunil Grover's 'priceless' mimicry of him on The Great Indian Kapil Show: 'I felt like I was...'
BCB moves ICC, seeks relocation of Bangladesh's T20 World Cup matches over security concerns
WORLD
After Nicolas Maduro’s capture, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio hinted Cuba could be the next target, sparking fears of regime-change pressure. Cuba condemned the Venezuela raid as state terrorism.
Emboldened by its successful operation in Venezuela, will the US target Cuba and overthrow its regime, flouting all international laws and norms? This question arose after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio threatened the communist regime of Havana. Addressing the media after the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, he said that "I’d be concerned". He said, "In some cases, one of the biggest problems Venezuelans have is they have to declare independence from Cuba." He added, "They tried to basically colonise it from a security standpoint. So, yeah, look, if I lived in Havana and I was in the government, I’d be concerned at least a little bit."
Marco Rubio also claimed that Cuba is being "run by incompetent, senile men, and in some cases not seen now, but incompetent nonetheless." The US Secretary of State alleged that Maduro’s guards and Venezuela’s “whole spy agency” were “full of Cubans,” and that “this poor island took over Venezuela.” Before him, US President Donald Trump said his administration “wants to surround ourselves with good neighbours”. He added that Cuba is “not doing very well right now” and it is a “failing nation.” Trump said, "It’s very similar in the sense that we want to help the people in Cuba, but we want to also help the people who are forced out of Cuba and living in this country."
On the other hand, Cuba has condemned the US attack on Venezuela and called it an “act of state terrorism.” Taking to X, Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla wrote on the social platform that his country condemned the “military aggression” of the US “against Venezuela and the kidnapping of its legitimate President Nicolás Maduro Moros and his wife.”
Although the Cuban government did not react to Marco's comment directly, it said in a statement that the US move would be destabilising for the region. It said in the statement, "All nations of the region must remain alert, as the threat hangs over all. In Cuba, our determination to struggle is firm and unwavering. The decision is one and only one: Homeland or Death."
The US attacked Venezuela on Saturday, its Delta Force stormed Maduro’s compound and captured him and his wife Cilia Flores. They have been brought to New York, kept in custody and indicted.