After Netanyahu's order, Israel launches strikes on Gaza: 'Hamas would pay a heavy price'

As Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the Israeli forces to immediately carry out "powerful strikes" in Gaza, they struck an area close to Shifa hospital, the largest operational hospital in northern Gaza.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 29, 2025, 06:49 AM IST

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Image credit: Reuters)
    As Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the Israeli forces to immediately carry out "powerful strikes" in Gaza, they struck an area close to Shifa hospital, the largest operational hospital in northern Gaza. The order came amid heightened tensions in the region as the US-brokered ceasefire hangs by a thread. 

    After the ceasefire, Israel reported that Hamas, the Palestinian terror group, was firing on its forces in Southern Gaza. Meanwhile, another Israeli strike in Southern Gaza killed five people, reported news agency AFP. At least 30 people were killed in strikes targeting several parts of Gaza, said the news agency. 

    'Hamas would pay heavy price'

    After the strikes, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said that Hamas would pay a "heavy price" for targeting Israeli troops. "Israel will respond with great force," he said. The US-brokered ceasefire came into effect on October 10. As part of the ceasefire truce, Hamas earlier handed over the body parts of a hostage that Israel said belonged to a hostage who had been recovered two years ago by its troops.

    Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu described the return as a "clear violation of the ceasefire agreement", the first phase of which required Hamas to hand over to Israel the remains of all deceased hostages as soon as possible. Meanwhile, the remains of 13 hostages are yet to be returned by Hamas. 

     

