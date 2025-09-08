Add DNA as a Preferred Source
After Nepal, this country bans Elon Musk's X, WhatsApp, other social media sites; here's why

Turkey has temporarily prohibited access to sites like X, YouTube, WhatsApp, TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram. This comes alongside Nepal government's move to ban 26 social media sites sparked a major protest of Gen-Z.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Sep 08, 2025, 09:30 PM IST

After Nepal, this country bans Elon Musk's X, WhatsApp, other social media sites; here's why
Nepal has been boiling as the students' protest turned violent, killing 20 people in what has been the Himalayan nation’s worst crisis in the last few years. After Nepal banned 26 social media apps, including Facebook, X, and WhatsApp, another country followed in the footsteps and banned these sites. Turkey has temporarily prohibited access to sites like Elon Musk's X, YouTube, WhatsApp, TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram.

Why did Turkey ban access to social media sites?

According to the global internet monitor Netblocks, the sites were blocked because of the massive rallies called by the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) after police barricaded areas around the party's headquarters in the capital, Istanbul. The issues regarding access to these social media sites started at 2045 GMT on Sunday, when the bandwidth for these sites was stifled, as reported in the data from Turkey’s censorship monitoring site on the Internet Freedom of Expression Association.

Blocking of social media sites in the Muslim nation caused panic as users complained of difficulties in accessing these sites for important activities like messaging and more. Alongside this, the authorities in the capital have banned protests for four days from September 7.

In the past, the Turkish government has taken such steps at crucial times like natural calamities, bomb attacks, and political unrest. The Turkish media outlet Bianet reported that the restriction of these sites came after a court order that the party's provincial leadership had been suspended amid allegations of irregularities during the 2023 congress, where the current leaders were elected. This move is seen as part of a broader effort to target the opposition party, potentially leading to the ousting of its leadership.

What is happening in Nepal?

The government on Thursday banned 26 social media sites, including Facebook, WhatsApp, X, Instagra,m and YouTube, for failing to register with the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology within the given deadline. Although the government has clarified its stance that the social media sites were banned to bring them under regulation. But the general perception among the masses is that this will lead to an attack on free speech, and it may lead to censorship.

ALSO READ: Nepal Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak resigns after massive protest over social media ban, 19 dead

PM Oli on Sunday said that his government would “always oppose anomalies and arrogance, and would never accept any act that undermines the nation”. The prime minister said the party is not against social media, “but what cannot be accepted is those doing business in Nepal, making money, and yet not complying with the law.”

