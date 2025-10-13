Add DNA as a Preferred Source
After Nepal, Gen Z protests rock this country as president flees; here's what happened

Rajoelina's exit comes after he lost the support of a key faction of the military, whose members he had accused of instigating a coup against him. The country's opposition leader Siteny Randrianasoloniaiko confirmed the news of the president's departure. Read on for more on this.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Oct 13, 2025, 08:47 PM IST

Opposition leader Siteny Randrianasoloniaiko confirmed the president had fled.
Madagascar's president Andry Rajoelina has reportedly left the country amid growing public anger over his leadership. Rajoelina's exit comes after he lost the support of a key faction of the military, whose members he had accused of instigating a coup against him. The African country's opposition leader Siteny Randrianasoloniaiko confirmed the news of the president's departure citing conversations with presidency staff, global news agency Reuters reported. "The president left the country, we called the staff of the presidency and they confirmed that he left the country," the opposition leader said, adding that Rajoelina's whereabouts were not yet known.

What's been happening in Madagascar?

It was earlier reported that Rajoelina, aged 51, would address the East African nation in a televised address. His office said the speech would be broadcast on state TV and radio at 7 pm as per local time. Earlier in the day, the president's office said that an "attempt to seize power illegally and by force" was underway in the nation of 31 million (3.1 crore) people. The official statement did not reveal whether the president was still in the country.

When and why did protests erupt in Madagascar?

Madagascar has been witnessing youth-led protests in recent weeks, which reached a new stage as soldiers from an elite military unit joined demonstrators and called for Rajoelina to quit. The unit also said it had taken charge of all armed forces in the  country. The protests had started in late-September over frequent water and power outages but soon spiraled into a wider anti-government agitation. The United Nations (UN) says the demonstrations have left at least 22 people dead and dozens of others injured, but the government has disputed these numbers.

