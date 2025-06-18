Prime Minister Carney also raised priorities on the G7 agenda, including transnational crime and repression, security, and the rules-based order.

India and Canada agreed to resume full diplomatic services, ending the thaw between the two countries, triggered by Canadian allegations that Indian agents were involved in the killing of NIA-designated terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar outside a gurdwara in Canada in 2023.

At the G7 Leaders' Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and both leaders agreed to designate new high commissioners, with a view to returning to regular services to citizens and businesses in both countries, according to a press release from the Prime Minister of Canada.

Prime Minister Carney and Prime Minister Modi reaffirmed the importance of Canada-India ties, based upon mutual respect, the rule of law, and a commitment to the principle of sovereignty and territorial integrity.

They discussed strong and historic ties between their peoples, partnerships in the Indo-Pacific, and significant commercial links between Canada and India -- including partnerships in economic growth, supply chains, and the energy transformation, read the release.

The discussions on deepening engagement in technology, digital transition, food security, and critical minerals came even as India-Canada ties remain strained due to ongoing political tensions.

India has repeatedly voiced concern over extremism and anti-India activities in Canada, urging Canadian authorities to act against such elements.

Tensions escalated further when former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau claimed that his government had "credible allegations" of India's involvement in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada in 2023.

India has strongly denied the allegations, terming them "absurd" and "motivated," and has accused Canada of giving space to extremist and anti-India elements.

In the aftermath, India recalled six diplomats from Canada after they were declared "persons of interest" by Canadian authorities investigating Nijjar's killing. Nijjar was shot dead outside a gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18, 2023.

The diplomatic rift between India and Canada has since widened, with Canada allegedly violating various international norms such as the Vienna Convention, and subjecting Indian diplomats to surveillance--against which the Ministry of External Affairs had lodged a formal protest with the Canadian government.