After meeting Modi at BRICS, Ethiopia and Malaysia push for closer defence, business ties with India

India is looking to deepen defence cooperation with Ethiopia and Malaysia, with military training, equipment purchases, investment and emerging technologies discussed during PM Modi's meetings with their leaders.

India's defence partnerships with Ethiopia and Malaysia could see a major boost after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held separate bilateral meetings with the leaders of the two countries on Saturday.

Government sources said defence cooperation, investment and emerging technologies were among the key issues discussed during the meetings. Both Ethiopia and Malaysia expressed interest in expanding defence cooperation with India, including joint training of military personnel and the possible purchase of defence equipment from Indian companies.

The discussions come as New Delhi is trying to expand its defence partnerships and increase exports, particularly with countries across the Global South.

Growing interest in Indian defence equipment

India has increasingly emerged as a defence supplier for several countries, with interest growing in Indian-made missiles, aircraft, artillery systems, radars and other military platforms.

Indonesia is one of the latest countries to deepen its defence partnership with India. In July 2026, Jakarta finalised a BrahMos arrangement with New Delhi and also signed an agreement on air-to-air missile cooperation involving India's Astra missile.

Vietnam has also emerged as a potential major defence partner. India has confirmed a BrahMos deal with Vietnam, although details of the agreement have not been made public.

The Philippines is already using the BrahMos system. It signed a $375-million agreement for three shore-based anti-ship missile batteries, with deliveries completed in 2026.

Armenia among major buyers of Indian systems

Armenia has also become an important customer for India's defence industry.

The country has acquired several Indian systems, including Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launchers, Akash-1S air defence systems, ATAGS artillery guns and Swathi weapon-locating radars.

India accounted for around 43% of Armenia's arms imports between 2022 and 2024.

Several other countries are also assessing Indian defence systems. Thailand has reportedly been looking at the BrahMos shore-based anti-ship missile system, although discussions are still at an exploratory stage.

Malaysia interested in BrahMos, Astra cooperation

Malaysia's defence relationship with India could also expand further.

Kuala Lumpur has shown interest in the BrahMos missile system, including the possibility of an air-launched version for its Su-30 fighter aircraft.

Malaysia is also becoming an important partner for India in the semiconductor sector. The two countries are exploring cooperation in areas including technology, workforce development and strengthening supply chains.

The two sides also discussed greater participation by businesses and investment. India is looking to attract more Malaysian companies while encouraging Indian businesses to increase their presence in Malaysia.

Interest in Tejas and other Indian systems

India's defence exports are attracting interest beyond Asia.

Nigeria has expressed interest in the Tejas fighter aircraft, with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited confirming that discussions have taken place. Egypt has also shown interest in the fighter.

Argentina had previously expressed interest in Tejas, although the possibility is complicated by the aircraft's use of British-origin components.

The UAE has reportedly explored both BrahMos and India's Akashteer air-defence command-and-control system.

Countries including Chile, Brazil and Saudi Arabia have also shown interest or made enquiries about BrahMos. However, these discussions are at an earlier stage compared with arrangements involving Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam.

India expands defence outreach across Indian Ocean

New Delhi's defence engagement also extends across the Indian Ocean region.

Countries including the Maldives, Mauritius, Mozambique, Myanmar, Seychelles and Sri Lanka have received different Indian maritime and aviation systems, including patrol aircraft, patrol vessels, helicopters and radars.

The expanding partnerships are part of India's wider effort to establish itself as a reliable defence partner for countries looking for cost-effective military equipment, training and technology cooperation.

Ethiopia eyes Indian mining sector

Apart from defence cooperation, Ethiopia has also shown interest in greater economic engagement with India.

Indian and Ethiopian officials discussed opportunities involving investment and industry, while India is looking to strengthen economic ties with the African nation.

The meetings with Ethiopia and Malaysia underline India's broader effort to build stronger partnerships in defence, technology and investment with countries across the Global South.