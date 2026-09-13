After meeting Gandhi family, Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim meets Grand Mufti Kanthapuram in Keralam

After meeting Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi in Delhi, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim travelled to Kerala, where he met Grand Mufti Kanthapuram AP Aboobacker Musliyar.

After attending the 18th BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam and meeting the Gandhi family in New Delhi, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has arrived in Keralam to meet Indian Grand Mufti Kanthapuram AP Aboobacker Musliyar. As part of his 5-day visit to India, Ibrahim arrived in Kozhikode on Sunday, where he was received by Markaz Working Secretary Muhammad Abdul Hakeem Azhari and Secretary C Mohammed Faizi, among others.

In a private meeting, the Malaysian PM met with the Indian Grand Mufti, with discussions focused on educational exchanges between Markaz and Malaysian higher education institutions, cooperation in education, culture, and knowledge, and the welfare of the Indian community in Malaysia.

Anwar Ibrahim meets Grand Mufti in Keralam

Anwar Ibrahim was presented with the Sheikh Abu Bakar Foundation's Excellence Award for his contribution in the fields of humanitarian service, social reform, and educational advancements.

After the reception at the Markaz Convention Centre, Anwar Ibrahim attended a dinner hosted by the Grand Mufti, which was also attended by several popular personalities from the political, religious, social, cultural, and business sectors. He also visited the Madavoor CM Valiyullah Dargah.

Notably, this was Ibrahim's second visit to Keralam to meet the Grand Mufti after his first visit took place in September 2022, which was just a few weeks before he became the Prime Minister of Malaysia.

Anwar Ibrahim meets Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra in Delhi

Meanwhile, Anwar Ibrahim met the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, for a breakfast meeting in New Delhi earlier on Sunday. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also present during the meeting.

A picture of his meeting with the Gandhi family was shared by him, which he captioned, ''Had the opportunity once again to meet my good friend, the Leader of the Opposition in the Indian Parliament, Rahul Gandhi, this morning while having breakfast. This brief meeting provided an opportunity for us to exchange views on the latest developments at the international and regional levels.''

(With ANI inputs)