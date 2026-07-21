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After Mamdani's remarks, Trump says Netanyahu will not be arrested while in the US

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After Mamdani's remarks, Trump says Netanyahu will not be arrested while in the US

The New York City Mayor had said that municipal officials were engaged in an "active conversation" with the city's law department to ascertain the exact scope of local legal authority should the Israeli Prime Minister arrive in the city.

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Updated : Jul 21, 2026, 02:04 AM IST

After Mamdani's remarks, Trump says Netanyahu will not be arrested while in the US
US President Donald Trump.
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US President Donald Trump said on Monday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will "not be arrested while in the United States of America" after New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani stated that his administration is examining legal avenues to detain the Israeli leader. The diplomatic friction intensified after Mamdani asserted to The New York Times that Netanyahu was a "war criminal" who "belongs in The Hague."

The New York City Mayor revealed that municipal officials are engaged in an "active conversation" with the city's Law Department to ascertain the exact scope of local legal authority should the Israeli Prime Minister arrive in the city. "Whatever the law allows me to do in New York City, that's what we will do," Mamdani stated, clarifying that his office is not attempting to legislate new local statutes to enforce the measure.

"Benjamin Netanyahu will not be arrested, in any way, shape, or form, while in the United States of America. He is fighting against the Islamic Republic of Iran, which recently killed 52,000 innocent protestors, and has spent the last 47 years killing American Soldiers, and others. The only ones that should be arrested are the people that led Iran into this unprecedented SPIRAL OF DEATH AND DESTRUCTION, something that should have been dealt with years ago, by previous Presidents! President DONALD J. TRUMP," he wrote.

The Israeli Prime Minister's Office has strongly criticised New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's statement. The official response, issued on Sunday, dismissed the International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant against Benjamin Netanyahu as "bogus" and labelled the international body a "kangaroo court" that possesses no jurisdiction over either Israel or the United States. The statement further alleged that former ICC prosecutor Karim Khan had initiated the warrant as a diversionary tactic to deflect from subsequent allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

In a sharp rebuke published on X, the Prime Minister's Office asserted that Mamdani was mimicking Khan's strategy by targeting Israel to obscure domestic governance issues within New York. "Instead of backing Khan's criminal behaviour, Mr. Mamdani should focus on fixing the damage his policies have caused New York," the official release stated, further claiming that the mayor was preoccupied with targeting "the leader of the Jewish state and the only democracy in the Middle East. "The Israeli administration also mounted a defence of its ongoing operations in Gaza, asserting that the military had implemented "unprecedented wartime measures" aimed at reducing civilian casualties while combating Hamas, which it accused of deploying civilians as human shields.

The legal dispute stems from arrest warrants issued by the ICC in November 2024 against Netanyahu and former Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, citing alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity during the Gaza conflict. Israel has consistently denied the charges and challenged the court's legal standing. Furthermore, the United States remains a non-signatory to the Rome Statute, meaning Washington is under no international legal obligation to detain or extradite individuals sought by the ICC.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency ANI).

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