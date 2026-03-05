After IRIS Dena struck, another Iranian warship sails towards Sri Lanka; will US attack it too?

The Iranian warship has reportedly requested an urgent port call. Sri Lankan minister Jayatissa said in a statement: "We are doing our utmost to safeguard lives." Sri Lankan MP Namal Rajapaksa said in an X post the vessel was awaiting government clearance.

A second Iranian warship was moving towards Sri Lanka on Thursday, just a day after a US submarine destroyed an Iranian vessel killing more than 80 sailors. Sri Lankan minister Nalinda Jayatissa confirmed that the second ship was just outside the country's territorial waters. The vessel was carrying more than 100 crew members, with AFP citing sources as saying there were fears it could be attacked in the same manner as its sister ship.

The Iranian warship has reportedly requested an urgent port call. Sri Lankan minister Jayatissa said in a statement: "We are doing our utmost to safeguard lives." Sri Lankan MP Namal Rajapaksa said in an X post the vessel was awaiting government clearance. The developments come as officials in the Lankan port city of Galle were preparing to hand over the remains of the 87 Iranian sailors killed in Wednesday's strike. Meanwhile, 32 Iranians were undergoing treatment at a hospital in Galle under heavy security deployment. A search operation was ongoing for an estimated 60 people who remained missing, Sri Lankan Navy spokesman Buddhika Sampath said.

It was been reported that Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake was meeting top government officials to discuss a response to the Iranian ship's request to enter the island's waters. The Iranian warship IRIS Dena sank after being struck in international waters on Wednesday, after earlier issuing a distress call. Sri Lankan authorities launched a rescue operation and moved dozens of people to the hospital for treatment. The vessel was returning from a naval exercise in Visakhapatnam at the time of the submarine attack. On Thursday, Iran launched a fresh wave of attacks on US and Israeli bases, with a minister saying America "would come to bitterly regret precedent it has set." The conflict between the United States and Iran began late last week as US-Israeli strikes killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.