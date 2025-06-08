The announcement follows Trump’s recent ban on citizens from 12 countries, including Afghanistan, Iran, and Syria, over national security concerns.

In a major shift in immigration policy, the United States has revoked Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Nepal, a move that will directly impact nearly 7,500 Nepali citizens currently living in the US. This decision, announced under President Donald Trump’s administration, adds Nepal to a growing list of countries facing tightened US immigration rules. TPS was originally granted to Nepali nationals in 2015 after a deadly earthquake devastated the country. It allowed them to live and work legally in the US on a temporary basis. However, the US government now claims that Nepal has recovered enough and no longer needs this special status.

What is TPS?

Temporary Protected Status is a legal measure used by the US to offer temporary stay and work rights to people from countries affected by war, natural disasters, or other major crises. It does not provide permanent residency or a path to citizenship.

Trump has long criticised such humanitarian protections and has worked to end TPS for several countries. This move against Nepal aligns with his ongoing effort to tighten immigration rules and reduce the number of foreign nationals living in the US.

Fear and uncertainty for many

For thousands of Nepali families who built lives in the US under TPS, this decision has brought fear and uncertainty. They now face the possibility of being deported unless they can find another legal way to stay. Many worry about returning to Nepal, where they may not have homes, jobs, or family support.

This is not the first time Trump has tried to cancel TPS for Nepal. He attempted it in 2017 but was blocked by internal opposition. Now, however, the administration claims that Nepal has achieved enough stability and recovery.

The announcement follows Trump’s recent ban on citizens from 12 countries, including Afghanistan, Iran, and Syria, over national security concerns. In response, Chad has banned American citizens from entering its borders, criticising the US for unfair treatment.