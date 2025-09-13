Add DNA as a Preferred Source
After India, Donald Trump threatens to impose 100% tariff on China, here’s why

The fresh warning from Trump comes at a time he has already levied a massive 50 percent tariff on India, including 25 percent for New Delhi's purchase of Russian crude oil. India has called the US action unfair and questioned why it has been singled out. Read on to know more on this.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Sep 13, 2025, 07:33 PM IST

China's President Xi Jinping and US counterpart Donald Trump.
United States President Donald Trump has urged the NATO alliance to impose a hefty tariff on China in order to put more pressure on Russia to stop its war against Ukraine. Trump also reportedly wrote a letter to NATO member countries, asking them to stop buying oil from Russia and impose sanctions on Vladimir Putin's country. NATO or the North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance of more than two dozen countries from North America and Europe which have agreed to defend each other during attacks.

What did Trump say on China tariffs?

In a post on social media, Trump called for a 50 to 100 percent tariff on imports from China. "NATO, as a group, placing 50% to 100% TARIFFS ON CHINA, to be fully withdrawn after the WAR with Russia and Ukraine is ended, will also be of great help in ENDING this deadly, but RIDICULOUS, WAR," the 79-year-old US president said in the post. NATO member Turkey has notably been the third-largest importer of Russian oil, after China and India. Other members of the alliance that buy oil from Moscow include Hungary and Slovakia.

What is the context of Trump's tariff warning?

The fresh warning from Trump comes at a time he has already levied a massive 50 percent tariff on India, including 25 percent for New Delhi's purchase of Russian crude oil. India has called the US action unfair and questioned why it has been singled out. Trump has so far not imposed punitive measures on China despite it being the biggest buyer of Russian oil -- a decision that has received criticism from several corners. India started to heavily purchase Russian oil at a discount as Western countries imposed sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of neighbouring Ukraine in early 2022.

