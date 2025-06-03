India's Operation Sindoor and Ukraine's Spiderweb military missions have showed the world that modern warfare needs most advanced and innovative weapons which these countries have used to fight the tactical wars in the 21st century. Inspired by this, Britain will invest more in its defence tech.

Operation Sindoor showed the world how modernised weapons, like those used by India, can be used tactically against the enemy. India used SCALP (Storm Shadow) Cruise Missile, a long-range missile with a range of more than 250 km which are used in deep-strike missions. Hammar precision bombs, loitering munitions and others have been used by India during Operation Sindoor to attack on Pakistan's terrorist bases. India used high-standard, advanced and modern weapon systems. Additionally, Ukraine's spiderweb operation became a big example of how advanced technologies can make the enemy suffer the maximum as Russia, one of the most powerful nuclear nations, suffered a heavy blow.

Seeing these operations, many nations have taken cues from these and steps to advance their own defence system. Now, Britain has taken a big step to invest approx Rs 53,000 crore to propel its defense system with the most advanced techniques. This massive amount is divided into drone, laser and autonomous system techniques which will help in building Britain's most advanced modern warfare system.

Britain's drone technology

According to a Daily Star report, Britain's Defence Minister John Healey announced after the 'Strategic Defecnce Review' on Monday that approximately Rs 46000 crore would be spend on drones and Automatic Systems alone. Healey hailed this as Britain's most important progress in the field of defence technology in the past few decades. He also stated that this investment will not only give a boost to Britain's industry but will also help UK to explore new techniques and inventions. Under this new investment, UK has also planned to build a new drone centre which would integrate drone technology in the Army, Navy and the Air Force.

Laser Technology

Not only this, but Britain will also invest around Euro 1 billion, that is, Rs 115 crore on laser technology which will be used to protect Britain's Navy and military from missile and other air attacks. Healey also said that the government was working towards implementing these advanced innovations in all the three wings of the the defenfe as soon as possible.