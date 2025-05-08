Sixteen innocent lives have been lost, including three women and five children, due to Pakistani firing so far. Here too, India was compelled to respond to bring Mortar and Artillery fire from Pakistan to a halt.

The Indian Armed Forces launched a strike at the terror hideouts deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir under ‘Operation Sindoor’ on Wednesday morning in response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Wing Commander Vyomika Singh informed that a total of nine terror sites were targeted and successfully destroyed. She asserted that the locations were selected so that there was no damage to civilians and their infrastructure. Pakistan acknowledged the strikes and their impact. However, Pakistan started spreading claims that they had shot down five Indian fighter jets.

On May 8, 2025, Pakistan attempted to engage several military targets in Northern and Western India, including Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj, using drones and missiles.

However, the Integrated Counter UAS Grid and Air Defence systems quickly neutralised them, with the debris of these attacks only now being recovered from many locations, proving the Pakistani attack.

According to news agency ANI, Indian Air Force's S-400 Sudarshan Chakra air defence missile systems were fired last night against targets moving towards India.

As per a report in PIB, "India's response has been in the same domain with the same intensity as Pakistan. It has also been reliably learnt that an Air Defence system at Lahore has been neutralised. Pakistan has increased the intensity of its unprovoked firing across the LoC using Mortars and heavy calibre Artillery in areas in Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri, Poonch, Mendhar and Rajouri sectors in Jammu and Kashmir."

Sixteen innocent lives have been lost, including three women and five children, due to Pakistani firing so far. Here too, India was compelled to respond to bring Mortar and Artillery fire from Pakistan to a halt.