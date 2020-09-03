After India's ban on 118 more Chinese apps, US urges 'freedom loving' countries to join 'clean network'

The United States on Wednesday called all the 'freedom-loving' countries to join "the clean network". This comes after India's move to ban 118 Chinese mobile apps.

"India has already banned 100 plus Chinese apps. We call on all freedom-loving nations and companies to join The Clean Network," said US State Department quoting Keith Krach, US Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment.

It is to be noted that India has banned 118 more Chinese mobile apps in view of the information available that they are engaged in activities that are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity, defence and security of India and public order. The apps have been banned by the Ministry of Electronics and Information and Technology. It said that it has received many complaints about misuse of some applications available on Android and iOS platforms for stealing and transmitting users' data in an unauthorized manner to servers that have locations outside India.

The decision came amid border tensions with China in eastern Ladakh.

"This move will safeguard the interests of crores of Indian mobile and internet users. This decision is a targeted move to ensure safety, security, and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace," said a statement from the Home ministry.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration rolled out the Clean Network program, a comprehensive approach to guarding its citizens` privacy and its companies` most sensitive information from aggressive intrusions by malign actors, such as the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

In June, India had banned 59 China-linked apps, citing "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order."

The move to ban the apps with Chinese links comes in the backdrop of a violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh's Galwan valley which resulted in the death of 20 Indian soldiers.

Following the India-China skirmishes in the Galwan valley on June 15, tensions exacerbated manifold between the two countries with Indian campaigns about boycotting Chinese products gaining rapid popularity in the mainstream.