World

After Hassan Nasrallah, another high-ranking Hezbollah leader killed in Israeli airstrike in Lebanon

Several senior Hezbollah commanders have been killed in Israeli strikes in recent weeks, including Hassan Nasrallah

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Sep 29, 2024, 04:02 PM IST

After Hassan Nasrallah, another high-ranking Hezbollah leader killed in Israeli airstrike in Lebanon
The Israeli military said on Sunday that it has killed another high-ranking Hezbollah official in an airstrike. The military said Nabil Kaouk, the deputy head of Hezbollah's Central Council, was killed in an airstrike on Saturday. There was no immediate comment from Hezbollah.

Several senior Hezbollah commanders have been killed in Israeli strikes in recent weeks, including the group's overall leader, Hassan Nasrallah, in Beirut on Friday.

The group has also been targeted by a sophisticated attack on its pagers and walkie-talkies, and Israel has carried out waves of airstrikes over the past week across large parts of Lebanon. Hezbollah has continued to fire hundreds of rockets and missiles into northern Israel, but most have been intercepted or fallen in open areas.

Kaouk was a veteran member of Hezbollah going back to the 1980s and had previously served as Hezbollah's military commander in southern Lebanon. The United States had announced sanctions against him in 2020.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from AP/PTI)

