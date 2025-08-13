Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Mukesh Khanna slams Ranbir Kapoor’s portrayal in Ramayana: ‘If you show Rama as…’

Hyderabad on heavy rain alert; CM Revanth Reddy directs officials to remain vigilant, half-day holiday in schools, WFH for next…

Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif THREATENS India, says, 'Enemy would not be allowed to...'

Ukrainian President Zelensky makes BIG claim ahead of Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin meet, says 'Russian army is not preparing..'

Guru Dutt’s granddaughter Karuna reveals he stayed in touch with Geeta Dutt even after their separation: 'He used to...'

Amid nuclear threats by Army Chief Asim Munir, Pakistan begs India to..., says, 'Fulfil obligations...'

‘I’m better than Bipasha Basu’: Mrunal Thakur calls actress ‘manly with muscles’ in viral video, gets slammed

Who is Mahendra Prasad? Pakistani 'spy' arrested in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, accused of leaking 'sensitive' information' about...

After Harvard, Columbia, THIS university faces Donald Trump's antisemitism scrutiny

Months after Pahalgam terror attack, US applauds Pakistan's 'success' in curbing terror entities in world

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Mukesh Khanna slams Ranbir Kapoor’s portrayal in Ramayana: ‘If you show Rama as…’

Mukesh Khanna slams Ranbir Kapoor’s portrayal in Ramayana: ‘If you show Rama..'

Ramayana: Not Ranbir Kapoor's Rama or Yash's Raavana, Nitesh Tiwari's movie will start with Chetan Hansraj, he will be playing Lankesh's...

Ramayana: Not Ranbir or Yash, but Chetan Hansraj will start film, he will play..

Who is Jalaluddin? Rajasthan man files nomination for Vice President days after Jagdeep Dhankar’s resignation, he is a...

Who is Jalaluddin? Rajasthan man files nomination for Vice President days after

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Janmashtami 2025: Relive Krishna's 'leelas' through these 5 animated classics

Janmashtami 2025: Relive Krishna's 'leelas' through these 5 animated classics

War 2 star Hrithik Roshan's jaw-dropping 5-week weight loss challenge: 'Hardest part was saying NO to...'

War 2 star Hrithik Roshan's jaw-dropping 5-week weight loss challenge

Selena Gomez swears by this 'weird' 7-step skincare ritual that actually works wonders

Selena Gomez swears by this 'weird' 7-step skincare ritual that actually works

HomeWorld

WORLD

After Harvard, Columbia, THIS university faces Donald Trump's antisemitism scrutiny

After Trump's crackdown on Harvard University, Columbia University, a private university based in the nation’s capital, is accused of violating federal civil rights law by failing to address antisemitic harassment on campus. Know what the US Justice Department claims.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 13, 2025, 07:34 AM IST

After Harvard, Columbia, THIS university faces Donald Trump's antisemitism scrutiny

TRENDING NOW

The Donald Trump administration has been pressuring US universities, particularly Harvard and Columbia, over the handling of pro-Palestinian protests and their diversity, accusing them of failing to address antisemitism on their campuses adequately. George Washington University has become the latest target facing similar accusations, with the US Justice Department claiming that the university was 'deliberately indifferent to the hostile environment created by pro-Palestinian protests targeting Jewish, Israeli, and American-Israeli students and faculty. 

George Washington University indifferent to campus anti-Semitism: US Justice Department

Last spring, George Washington University saw a significant pro-Palestinian student protest movement aimed at raising awareness about the Palestinian cause and advocating for changes in university policies related to investment, academic programs, and official statements concerning the Israel-Palestine conflict. In the wake of protests,  the US Justice Department has accused the university of violating federal civil rights law. In a letter sent to university President Ellen Granberg on Tuesday, Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon said the university had been “deliberately indifferent to the hostile educational environment” that emerged during protests in April and May 2024. The department also accused the university of engaging in “antisemitic, disruptive protests” to frighten and deny Jewish and Israeli students from accessing campus life.

The Justice Department has offered the chance to resolve the matter through a voluntary agreement, with an August 22 deadline to respond. The department said it will proceed with enforcement if no deal is reached.

George Washington University's response

The George Washington University spokesperson Shannon McClendon, in response to the accusation, said that antisemitism has no place on campus or in society. "We've taken appropriate action under university policy and law to hold individuals or organisations accountable and don't tolerate behaviour that threatens our community or undermines meaningful dialogue," he said. Further, the university will review the DOJ's letter before the deadline issued by the DOJ to prevent further enforcement action.

Meanwhile, the latest by the Trump administration is part of a broader effort by the administration to crack down on universities it claims have not done enough to curb campus antisemitism, with threats to cut federal funding.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Coolie Advance Booking: Rajinikanth's film sells over 13000 Hindi tickets, eyes Rs 140 crore at box office on Day 1, weekend total expected to cross Rs...
Coolie Advance Booking: Rajinikanth's film sells 13500 Hindi tickets, eyes...
Ukrainian President Zelensky makes BIG claim ahead of Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin meet, says 'Russian army is not preparing..'
Ukrainian President Zelensky makes BIG claim ahead of Trump-Putin meet...
Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir targets Mukesh Ambani from US: 'Tweeted his pic to...'
Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir targets Mukesh Ambani from US: 'Tweeted his pic t
Ex-Pentagon official calls Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir ‘Osama bin Laden in a suit’, wants him...
Ex-Pentagon official calls Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir ‘Osama bin Laden in a
Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif THREATENS India, says, 'Enemy would not be allowed to...'
Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif THREATENS India, says, 'Enemy would not be allowed...'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Janmashtami 2025: Relive Krishna's 'leelas' through these 5 animated classics
Janmashtami 2025: Relive Krishna's 'leelas' through these 5 animated classics
War 2 star Hrithik Roshan's jaw-dropping 5-week weight loss challenge: 'Hardest part was saying NO to...'
War 2 star Hrithik Roshan's jaw-dropping 5-week weight loss challenge
Selena Gomez swears by this 'weird' 7-step skincare ritual that actually works wonders
Selena Gomez swears by this 'weird' 7-step skincare ritual that actually works
Shilpa Shetty exudes elegance in vibrant pink indo-western look; SEE PICS
Shilpa Shetty exudes elegance in vibrant pink indo-western look; SEE PICS
Dharmendra's fitness at 89: What mantra does veteran actor follow to stay healthy?
Dharmendra's fitness at 89: What mantra does veteran actor follow?
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE