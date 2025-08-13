After Harvard, Columbia, THIS university faces Donald Trump's antisemitism scrutiny

After Trump's crackdown on Harvard University, Columbia University, a private university based in the nation’s capital, is accused of violating federal civil rights law by failing to address antisemitic harassment on campus. Know what the US Justice Department claims.

The Donald Trump administration has been pressuring US universities, particularly Harvard and Columbia, over the handling of pro-Palestinian protests and their diversity, accusing them of failing to address antisemitism on their campuses adequately. George Washington University has become the latest target facing similar accusations, with the US Justice Department claiming that the university was 'deliberately indifferent to the hostile environment created by pro-Palestinian protests targeting Jewish, Israeli, and American-Israeli students and faculty.

George Washington University indifferent to campus anti-Semitism: US Justice Department

Last spring, George Washington University saw a significant pro-Palestinian student protest movement aimed at raising awareness about the Palestinian cause and advocating for changes in university policies related to investment, academic programs, and official statements concerning the Israel-Palestine conflict. In the wake of protests, the US Justice Department has accused the university of violating federal civil rights law. In a letter sent to university President Ellen Granberg on Tuesday, Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon said the university had been “deliberately indifferent to the hostile educational environment” that emerged during protests in April and May 2024. The department also accused the university of engaging in “antisemitic, disruptive protests” to frighten and deny Jewish and Israeli students from accessing campus life.

The Justice Department has offered the chance to resolve the matter through a voluntary agreement, with an August 22 deadline to respond. The department said it will proceed with enforcement if no deal is reached.

George Washington University's response

The George Washington University spokesperson Shannon McClendon, in response to the accusation, said that antisemitism has no place on campus or in society. "We've taken appropriate action under university policy and law to hold individuals or organisations accountable and don't tolerate behaviour that threatens our community or undermines meaningful dialogue," he said. Further, the university will review the DOJ's letter before the deadline issued by the DOJ to prevent further enforcement action.



Meanwhile, the latest by the Trump administration is part of a broader effort by the administration to crack down on universities it claims have not done enough to curb campus antisemitism, with threats to cut federal funding.