After hailing Trump’s Gaza peace plan, Israeli PM Netanyahu gives BIG statement, says this on Palestinian statehood

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met US President Donald Trump in Washington. Netanyahu outrightly rejected claims that he accepted the idea of a Palestinian state. In his clarification. He earlier hailed Trump’s 20-point Gaza peace plan as historic.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Sep 30, 2025, 09:25 PM IST

After hailing Trump’s Gaza peace plan, Israeli PM Netanyahu gives BIG statement, says this on Palestinian statehood
Israeli PM Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump
A lot has happened after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met US President Donald Trump in Washington. The two had a detailed discussion over the ongoing war in Gaza. However, Netanyahu outrightly rejected claims that he accepted the idea of a Palestinian state. In his clarification, Netanyahu said via a video message the agreement on statehood was “absolutely not” there.

“Absolutely not, and it is not written in the agreement either,” Netanyahu said in his video message which was released on his Telegram channel on Tuesday, September 30, according to a report by The Guardian. “We are firmly opposed to a Palestinian state,” he added.

The statement by Netanyahu came hours after he called Trump’s 20-point Gaza peace plan a “historic breakthrough”. Being firm on his original stance, Netanyahu emphasised that the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) will remain in Gaza, which is exactly opposite to Trump’s plan.

In the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the former unveiled a 20-point plan to end the war in Gaza, saying that if Hamas does not accept it, he will give full support to Israel to do "what it has to do", Al Jazeera reported.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump's tariffs hit Indian exports; ADB lowers GDP projection to...

What did Trump say on Hamas?

Addressing reporters at the White House in Washington, Trump said all the concerned stakeholders are waiting for Hamas' word on the peace plan. He warned the group of a "sad end" if it decides to reject the deal. "All of the Arab countries are signed up. The Muslim countries are all signed up. Israel is all signed up. We're just waiting for Hamas, and Hamas is either going to be doing it or not, and if it's not, it's going to be a very sad end," he said.

What is Trump's Gaza peace plan?

Under Trump's peace deal, there would be an immediate ceasefire and Israeli troops would withdraw in a phased manner. Hamas will release all the remaining Israeli hostages, as per the proposal. Another key point is the installation of a temporary "international stabilisation force" and formation of a transitional authority headed by Trump. The war in Gaza began after Hamas launched an attack two years ago, killing at least 1,219 Israelis. After that, Netanyahu ordered a large-scale offensive into Gaza that has claimed the lives of more than 66,000 people, mostly civilians. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
