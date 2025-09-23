Add DNA as a Preferred Source
After H1-B visa fee hike, Donald Trump proposes new H-1B visa selection process for..., replaces lottery system with...; here's all you need to know

After announcing a drastic increase in the H1-B visa, the US President Donald Trump administration made a new announcement on Tuesday regarding an overhaul of the H1-B visa selection process. The new step has been taken to favour highly skilled and better-salaried workers.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Sep 23, 2025, 10:00 PM IST

After announcing a drastic increase in the H1-B visa, the US President Donald Trump administration made a new announcement on Tuesday regarding an overhaul of the H1-B visa selection process. The new step has been taken to favour highly skilled and better-salaried workers, said the Federal Register in a related notice. The Trump administration last week hiked the H1-B visa fee from $10,000 to $100,000.

What will happen in the new H1-B visa process?

If the Trump administration approves the new process, it would result in favouring the employers who offer higher wages to their employees and increase the requests for the visas of these employees more than the standard limit of 85,000, according to the notice. Donald Trump plans to rework the new H1-B visa process to prevent foreign workers from raising unfair wage competition for Americans, reported Reuters.

The proposed regulation will alter the current lottery process required to secure the visas in case demand becomes more than supply each year, resulting in a tier-based system that would give an upper hand to workers with higher-paying jobs in being selected.

The notice says that the new process may be implemented during the 2026 lottery, which would make the timing just before the March registration period.

The move is also part of the US President’s crackdown on immigration and skilled foreign workers, taking away high-level jobs from the natives. In this regard, he had been taking measures for mass deportations and blocking citizenship for the children of immigrants illegally. Until now, his focus had been on deportation, but since last week, Trump’s new target has been skilled foreign workers. His H1-B visa fee hike is the latest measure in this regard.

After the fee hike, American employers would now have to pay USD 100,000 each year to procure H-1B visas. As a result, big tech companies like Google, Apple, and more have called back their employees, holders of the visa, to the US as soon as possible, creating panic among them. After the chaos, the White House later clarified that the fee would apply only to new visas. 

