After gift of Melody, Georgia Meloni reminisces about Modi's Rome visit, congratulates him on becoming longest-serving Indian PM

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni congratulated PM Narendra Modi for becoming India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister with 4,399 consecutive days in office.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni extended her congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he became India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister in continuous office.

In a message shared on social media, Meloni hailed the achievement as a historic moment and praised Modi's leadership. She also reflected on their recent meeting in Rome, where both leaders strengthened bilateral ties and announced a Special Strategic Partnership between India and Italy.

Meloni said it was a pleasure to meet Modi once again and expressed confidence that the new partnership would create fresh opportunities for both nations and their citizens.

Congratulazioni a @narendramodi che oggi diventa il Primo Ministro eletto più longevo nella storia dell’India.



È stato un piacere ritrovarci a Roma nelle scorse settimane e lanciare assieme un Partenariato Strategico Speciale che guarda al futuro per creare nuove opportunità… pic.twitter.com/hiQICM6eKV — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) June 10, 2026

Growing India-Italy Partnership

The congratulatory message comes just weeks after Modi's visit to Italy as part of his international diplomatic tour. During the visit, the two leaders held extensive discussions on cooperation in key sectors, including trade, technology, defence and innovation.

Their interactions attracted considerable attention, with images of the leaders touring Rome together and holding discussions at prominent landmarks becoming widely shared online.

One of the most talked-about moments from the visit was Modi's gift of a packet of Melody toffees to Meloni. The light-hearted exchange quickly gained popularity on social media, where users revived the viral "Melodi" nickname—a blend of Meloni and Modi's names that has often been used to describe their friendly rapport.

Meloni later shared a video thanking the Indian Prime Minister for the gift, further fueling online conversations and memes.

Narendra Modi surpasses Jawaharlal Nehru's record

The congratulations coincided with a major political milestone for Narendra Modi. On Wednesday, he completed 4,399 consecutive days in office, surpassing the record held by India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, for the longest uninterrupted tenure by an elected Prime Minister.

Modi first assumed office on May 26, 2014, after leading his party to a decisive victory in the general elections. He secured a second term in 2019 and returned for a third consecutive term in 2024, becoming one of the most influential political leaders in contemporary Indian history.

The milestone has drawn congratulations from several world leaders, reflecting Modi's growing international profile and India's expanding role on the global stage.