Even though India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire earlier this month, the tension between the two countries is still high. India has started sending delegations to other countries to highlight Pakistan’s support of terrorism. This move has made some countries nervous, as it exposes Pakistan’s alleged links with terror groups. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is beginning a six-day foreign visit from May 25 to May 30. He will be visiting Turkey, Azerbaijan, Iran, and Tajikistan. His visits to Turkey and Azerbaijan are especially important because both countries had supported Pakistan during India’s recent military action, Operation Sindoor.

Turkey had not only criticised India’s Operation Sindoor but also provided drones to Pakistan. These drones were reportedly used to target Indian military areas and cities. However, India’s air defence systems shot them down. Azerbaijan also backed Pakistan during the operation. It strongly condemned India’s military strikes on terrorist camps and expressed support for the people of Pakistan.

India’s actions in Operation Sindoor were aimed at targeting terror camps across the border. In response, many Indians called for a boycott of Turkish and Azerbaijani products due to their support for Pakistan.

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif might use this trip to discuss regional and global issues with the leaders of the four countries. According to Pakistani media outlet Dawn, the visit is also an opportunity for Sharif to personally thank these nations for standing with Pakistan during the recent conflict with India.

This diplomatic tour is seen as an effort by Pakistan to gain more international backing amid increasing pressure from India’s diplomatic push. While military action has paused, political and diplomatic moves on both sides show that the situation remains far from normal.

Observers are watching closely to see what comes out of Sharif’s meetings and how the international community reacts to the ongoing India-Pakistan tensions.