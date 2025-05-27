This includes a large number of ground-based launchers that can fire rockets, grenades, and heavy shells.

After India’s Operation Sindoor, the Pakistan Army and its intelligence agency ISI have been shaken. The operation has created an atmosphere of fear across the border, prompting Pakistan to quickly make plans to strengthen its military power. According to reports, the Pakistani Army and ISI have created a full list of weapons they plan to purchase from China and Turkey. This includes a large number of ground-based launchers that can fire rockets, grenades, and heavy shells.

One of the major revelations is that Pakistan is buying 30 Wing Loong UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles) from China, which are often called “Chinese Killer Drones.” In addition to this, Pakistan is also using armed drones from both China and Turkey. With their help, Pakistan is now preparing a full drone brigade.

There are strong indications that this drone brigade might be deployed in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). China, being Pakistan’s closest ally, is not only helping to supply these drones but has already sent a high-level delegation to meet Pakistani officials. In fact, a deal made in 2021 between Pakistan and a Turkish drone company is now being reviewed for renewal.

In July 2025, a possible meeting between the Army Chiefs of Pakistan and Turkey is expected to further discuss this growing partnership.

After Operation Sindoor, India’s Border Security Force (BSF) destroyed several Chinese-made surveillance systems on the border. This has now led Pakistan to once again turn to China for help. Pakistan is now buying more surveillance equipment from China and installing it along the international border in Rajasthan, especially near the Jaisalmer and Bikaner areas.

It is also worth noting that Jaish-e-Mohammed’s headquarters in Bahawalpur, a key terrorist hub in the region, was recently destroyed by the Indian Army, delivering another major blow to Pakistan-based terror infrastructure.

With rising tension and fresh military planning, the situation along the border remains sensitive, as Pakistan looks to recover from the shock of India’s bold military operation.