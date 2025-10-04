Add DNA as a Preferred Source
After Gen Z protests, Nepal now struggles with...; Flights cancelled, schools closed due to...

After the violent Gen Z protests, torrential rains in the country have thrown life out of gear. Airports across the country have been closed amid the heavy rainfall. Moreover, several flights were cancelled, leading to inconvenience among passengers.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 04, 2025, 09:48 PM IST

Image credit: Reuters
Nepal has deployed the army along with the Armed Police Force and Police to evacuate residents from floodplains within Kathmandu valley as rivers continue to swell following heavy downpours and warnings of further rainfall. Security agencies launched search and evacuation operations on Saturday morning in settlements along the major rivers flowing through the valley. Personnel conducted door-to-door searches, helped residents move out, and assisted in relocating belongings to safer places.

Bibek Kumar, a resident living along the floodplains of Kathmandu, told ANI, "The water level (on the river) has continued to rise. The water level was very low till yesterday, but now it has continued to breach the embankment as it continues to rain. We are alerted of possible flooding situation, and the residents along the floodplain are shifting their belongings to safer places as it is not safe now. We are now having a problem with the preparation of the meal."

The Department of Hydrology and Meteorology reported rising water levels in the Bagmati, Hanumante, Manohara, Dhobi Khola, Bishnumati, Nakkhu, and Balkhu rivers. Authorities warned that flooding could reach roadside areas and enter settlements. Residents and motorists were urged to avoid travelling along riverbanks due to the risk of inundation.

Airports closed, flights cancelled 

After the violent Gen Z protests, torrential rains in the country have thrown life out of gear. Airports across the country have been closed amid the heavy rainfall. Moreover, several flights were cancelled, leading to inconvenience among passengers. All domestic airline companies have issued advisories, notifying passengers about the cancellation of flights until the weather improves. 

The Nepal government has also announced holidays on Sunday and Monday in view of the rains. Except for national disaster management and hospitals, the government has announced closure for all departments till Monday. 

With inputs from ANI

