After fuel price hike, transport fares rise across Pakistan: Check updated fares from Lahore to major cities

After a massive increase in fuel prices, the Pakistani public will now face a fresh increase in transport fares as commuters will have to pay extra for travelling to major cities like Karachi and Islamabad from Lahore. Check updated prices.

After a sharp increase in petroleum prices in Pakistan, the public will now have to face the wrath of increased transport prices, placing an extra burden on commuters. As per a report by Samaa TV, a meeting was held in Lahore's Transport House between the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) and transport operators, which resulted in a fare adjustment of 3 to 4 percent. However, the authorities have approved only a limited increase and warned against any unauthorised fare escalation.

RTA secretary Rana Mohsin negotiated with transport operators, who earlier demanded steeper hikes in fares due to rising fuel costs. He also emphasised that no transporter would be allowed to charge beyond the approved range and warned of strict action against violators.

The RTA secretary noted that the petroleum prices have surged by over 7 percent, which resulted in a hike in transport fares.

Updated fares for major routes

Fares from Lahore to Rawalpindi have jumped to PKR 2,340, while travel to Peshawar now costs PKR 3,100. Fares from Faisalabad and Sargodha have risen to PKR 1,260, and the Lahore-Karachi route will now cost PKR 9,720.

Malik Shahzad Awan, the alliance president, criticised the government's fuel pricing policies and argued that the current subsidy of PKR 80,000 is insufficient. He claimed that the current operational costs have increased significantly, with expenses rising by up to PKR 2 lakh per trip.

He also said that the global tensions have disrupted nearly half of transport operations, compounding the crises. For those unversed, many countries, including Pakistan, have significantly increased their fuel prices after the conflict in the Middle East, which began on February 28 after Israel and the US jointly launched airstrikes on Iran, killing its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.