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After fresh bombings, Donald Trump says Iran wants talks to end war

Donald Trump claimed Iran is seeking talks with the US while warning Tehran to "behave", as Washington intensified military strikes targeting Iranian military infrastructure.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jul 16, 2026, 06:46 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

After fresh bombings, Donald Trump says Iran wants talks to end war
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US President Donald Trump on Wednesday claimed that Iran was seeking negotiations with the United States even as tensions between the two countries continued to escalate. He warned Tehran to "behave" and said any future conflict would ultimately end in Iran's defeat.

Speaking during an interview, Trump said Iran was interested in reaching a settlement with Washington, though he did not reveal whether any formal talks had been scheduled.

"We'll find out if we settle with them," Trump said. "They better behave." He also asserted that if hostilities continued, Iran would be "defeated soon," but did not explain the basis for the claim.

US launches fresh strikes on Iran

Trump's remarks came as the United States stepped up its military campaign against Iran. On Wednesday, US forces carried out a second wave of attacks targeting Iranian coastal defence systems, missile launch sites and other military infrastructure that Washington said posed a threat to commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

The latest strikes followed another round of US attacks earlier the same day, marking a sharp escalation in the ongoing conflict.

Iran, meanwhile, described the situation as an "existential war" with the United States and warned that it could widen disruptions to energy exports across the region.

Trump calls for faster defence production

During the interview, Trump also stressed the need to speed up defence manufacturing in the United States. He said the country required "a little more speed" in producing military equipment, adding that his focus was on increasing production capacity rather than raising defence spending.

The comments come as the US continues to review its broader strategy towards Iran amid growing instability in the Middle East. While Trump maintained that Tehran was looking for a settlement, he offered no additional details about the possibility or timing of future diplomatic negotiations.

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