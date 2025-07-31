Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Vijay Sethupati BREAKS SILENCE on 'filthy allegations' of sexual exploitation: 'This woman is obviously doing it to..'

Good news for Gautam Adani as this firm named India's most valuable...

Is Donald Trump bullying India with Pakistan oil deal? Will New Delhi surrender, stop buying Russian oil?

After France, UK, Canada intends to recognise Palestine state, PM Mark Carney issues BIG statement, says 'comitted to...'

IND vs ENG 5th Test: Shubman Gill eyes historic feat at The Oval; set to surpass Sunil Gavaskar, Don Bradman

Shehbaz Sharif REACTS to Pakistan-US trade agreement, thanks Donald Trump for 'leadership role', says...

Bank Holidays August 2025: From Rakhi, Independence Day, to Ganesh Chaturthi, check full list here

At least 23 escapes death after 360 pendulum ride breaks into half in Saudi Arabia, terrifying video goes viral, watch

First Australian-built rocket, ‘Eris,’ crashes 14 seconds of flight in a failed attempt to reach orbit, watch video

LoP Rahul Gandhi agrees with Donald Trump calling Indian economy 'dead', says glad US president 'stated a fact'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Balochistan leader makes BIG statement on Donald Trump's Pakistan oil deal: 'Reserves belong to...'

Baloch leader's BIG statement on Donald Trump's Pakistan oil deal

Vijay Sethupati BREAKS SILENCE on 'filthy allegations' of sexual exploitation: 'This woman is obviously doing it to..'

Vijay Sethupati BREAKS SILENCE on 'filthy allegations' of sexual exploitation

Good news for Gautam Adani as this firm named India's most valuable...

Good news for Gautam Adani as this firm named India's most valuable...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Aneet Padda to Wamiqa Gabbi: Bollywood's rising female talents who are leaving a lasting impact on-screen

Bollywood's rising female talents who are leaving a lasting impact on-screen

Birthday Special: Kiara Advani’s upcoming power-packed lineup

Birthday Special: Kiara Advani’s upcoming power-packed lineup

This Indian actress was first ever to own Rolls-Royce, played princess in India’s most expensive film of 50s, died due to…, her name is..

Meet Indian actress who was the first ever to own Rolls-Royce

HomeWorld

WORLD

After France, UK, Canada intends to recognise Palestine state, PM Mark Carney issues BIG statement, says 'comitted to...'

Canada will recognise the Palestinian state, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney told reporters on Wednesday and reiterated its commitment to a two-state solution.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Jul 31, 2025, 03:51 PM IST

After France, UK, Canada intends to recognise Palestine state, PM Mark Carney issues BIG statement, says 'comitted to...'

TRENDING NOW

Canada will recognise the Palestinian state, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney told reporters on Wednesday and reiterated its commitment to a two-state solution. "Canada has long been committed to a two-state solution, an independent, viable and sovereign Palestinian state living side by side with the State of Israel in peace and security," said Carney, who was accompanied by Foreign Minister Anita Anand.

The move follows similar announcements by France, which said it will recognize a Palestinian state in September, and the UK, which has said that it will too if Israel does not meet conditions that include agreeing to a ceasefire in Gaza.

"Canada intends to recognize the state of Palestine at the 80th General Assembly of the United Nations," Carney said, as per CNN. "We intend to do so because the Palestinian Authority has committed to lead much needed reform."

Carney added that the Palestinian Authority's President Mahmoud Abbas assured him that his administration will hold long-delayed elections in 2026 in which Hamas will "play no part." "(Abbas) has also committed to not militarizing the state of Palestine," Carney added.

Canada's decision comes at a time of renewed international attention on the war in Gaza, especially the ongoing hunger crisis caused by Israel's blockade of humanitarian aid.

"Canada will always steadfastly support Israel's existence as an independent state in the Middle East, living in peace and security," Carney said. "Any path to lasting peace for Israel also requires a viable and stable Palestinian state and one that recognizes Israel's inalienable right to security."

Carney's announcement came after the Canadian leader spoke to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer about Gaza on Tuesday, a fact Carney mentioned on Wednesday, CNN reported.

During their call, the two politicians discussed "the rapidly deteriorating humanitarian disaster in Gaza, as well as the United Kingdom's statement on the recognition of a Palestinian state," according to a readout from Carney's office.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Mukesh Ambani plans BIG move as Reliance Consumer in talks to acquire majority stake in...
Mukesh Ambani plans BIG move as Reliance Consumer in talks to acquire majority s
Mumbai Indians all-rounder, who was signed for Rs 2 crore in IPL 2025, becomes New Zealand's Test skipper, his name is...
Mumbai Indians all-rounder becomes New Zealand's Test skipper, his name is...
Amarnath Yatra from Pahalgam, Baltal base camps suspended due to..., pilgrims halted at...
Amarnath Yatra from Pahalgam, Baltal base camps suspended due to..., pilgrims ha
Jasprit Bumrah set to miss 5th Test against England? Captain Shubman Gill provides BIG update on pacer's availability
Jasprit Bumrah set to miss 5th Test against England? Captain Shubman Gill provid
Meet man, who studied abroad, returned to India to build Rs 449 crore company after failed venture, he is..., net worth is Rs...
Meet man, who studied abroad, returned to India to build Rs 449 crore company af
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Aneet Padda to Wamiqa Gabbi: Bollywood's rising female talents who are leaving a lasting impact on-screen
Bollywood's rising female talents who are leaving a lasting impact on-screen
Birthday Special: Kiara Advani’s upcoming power-packed lineup
Birthday Special: Kiara Advani’s upcoming power-packed lineup
This Indian actress was first ever to own Rolls-Royce, played princess in India’s most expensive film of 50s, died due to…, her name is..
Meet Indian actress who was the first ever to own Rolls-Royce
Ravi Dubey-Sargun Mehta begin shooting for their new project in Varanasi on Shravan Somwar; SEE PICS
Ravi Dubey-Sargun Mehta begin shooting for their new project in Varanasi on Shra
Aneet Padda’s dreamy pastel pink saree from Saiyaara with Ahaan Panday is all over your mind? Get her look for just Rs...
Aneet Padda’s pink saree from Saiyaara is over your mind? Get her look for just 
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE