After France, UK, Canada intends to recognise Palestine state, PM Mark Carney issues BIG statement, says 'comitted to...'

WORLD
Canada will recognise the Palestinian state, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney told reporters on Wednesday and reiterated its commitment to a two-state solution.
The move follows similar announcements by France, which said it will recognize a Palestinian state in September, and the UK, which has said that it will too if Israel does not meet conditions that include agreeing to a ceasefire in Gaza.
The move follows similar announcements by France, which said it will recognize a Palestinian state in September, and the UK, which has said that it will too if Israel does not meet conditions that include agreeing to a ceasefire in Gaza.
"Canada intends to recognize the state of Palestine at the 80th General Assembly of the United Nations," Carney said, as per CNN. "We intend to do so because the Palestinian Authority has committed to lead much needed reform."
Carney added that the Palestinian Authority's President Mahmoud Abbas assured him that his administration will hold long-delayed elections in 2026 in which Hamas will "play no part." "(Abbas) has also committed to not militarizing the state of Palestine," Carney added.
Canada's decision comes at a time of renewed international attention on the war in Gaza, especially the ongoing hunger crisis caused by Israel's blockade of humanitarian aid.
"Canada will always steadfastly support Israel's existence as an independent state in the Middle East, living in peace and security," Carney said. "Any path to lasting peace for Israel also requires a viable and stable Palestinian state and one that recognizes Israel's inalienable right to security."
Carney's announcement came after the Canadian leader spoke to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer about Gaza on Tuesday, a fact Carney mentioned on Wednesday, CNN reported.
During their call, the two politicians discussed "the rapidly deteriorating humanitarian disaster in Gaza, as well as the United Kingdom's statement on the recognition of a Palestinian state," according to a readout from Carney's office.
