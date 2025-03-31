With gold prices rising, this discovery could significantly boost mining industry and impact global gold markets.

China may have found another major gold deposit just months after announcing a massive $83 billion discovery in Hunan Province. Reports suggest that geologists have uncovered a new gold reserve in northeastern China, which could be one of the largest in the world.

According to the South China Morning Post, the newly found gold deposit covers an area of 3 kilometers by 2.5 kilometers. Early estimates indicate it may hold around 1,000 metric tonnes of gold, worth billions of dollars. With gold prices rising, this discovery could significantly boost China’s mining industry and impact global gold markets.

China’s advanced 3D geological modeling technology played a key role in this discovery. Scientists used high-tech imaging and deep-drilling equipment to locate underground gold veins. The same technology helped in the November 2023 discovery in Hunan, where gold was found at depths of up to 2,000 meters, with concentrations reaching 138 grams per tonne of ore.

China is already the world’s leading gold producer, ahead of countries like South Africa, Australia, and Russia. However, in terms of proven gold reserves, China still lags behind. If this latest find is confirmed, it could push China further up the rankings and strengthen its position as a global gold powerhouse.

The China Gold Association suggests that there may be even more gold reserves near both discovery sites. If true, China’s gold rush could just be beginning.

With global demand for gold increasing due to inflation and market uncertainties, China’s latest discovery could have a major impact worldwide. As geologists continue their work, the world will be watching to see if this is the next big jackpot in China’s ongoing gold quest.