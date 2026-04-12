After failed peace talks with US, Iran turns to Putin for support on regional stability

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WORLD
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian talked to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday to discuss the Middle East situation after failed peace talks with the US in Pakistan.
After failed ceasefire talks with the US in Islamabad, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian talked to Russian President Vladimir Putin over the phone on Sunday. As per the statement shared by the Iranian President's office on X (formerly Twitter), the discussion took place soon after the high-stakes talks in Pakistan failed to end with a conclusion. During the call, both Iranian and Russian leaders 'reviewed the latest regional and international developments', along with the current status of the conflict in the Middle East.
Meanwhile, US Vice President JD Vance, who was in Islamabad for the peace talks, departed for home on Sunday after no outcome came from the meetings. ''We've had a number of substance agreements with the Iranians, that is the good news. The bad news is that we have not reached an agreement. This is bad news for Iran, much more than it is bad news for the United States of America,'' Vance said before his departure.
''We go back to the United States having not come to an agreement. We just could not get to a situation where the Iranians were willing to accept our terms. We leave here with a very simple proposal, a method of understanding that is our final and best offer. We'll see if the Iranians accept it,'' he added.
Since the ceasefire talks hit a deadlock in Pakistan, the conflict in the region is expected to continue for the coming days, and the world must be ready for the ongoing energy crisis. Experts also suggest that crude oil prices could again breach the USD100 mark due to a disruption in the supply chain.
(With ANI inputs)