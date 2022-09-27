After EAM Jaishankar questions F-16 deal with Pakistan, US issues reply

MEA S Jaishankar (File photo)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar questioned the deal between the United States and Pakistan over the F-16 security assistance to Islamabad, urging the American authorities to put forward their rationale behind the deal.

Issuing a response regarding the same, the Joe Biden-led US administration said that India and Pakistan are both partners of the US with different points of emphasis. This came shortly after Jaishankar said that everybody knows where and against whom F-16 fighter jets are used.

Responding to a question during an interaction with Indian-Americans, MEA Jaishankar questioned the new deal between the United States and Pakistan, saying, “You're not fooling anybody by saying these things.”

"We don't view our relationship with Pakistan, and on the other hand, we don't view our relationship with India as in relation to one another. These are both partners of ours with different points of emphasis in each," State Department Spokesperson Ned Price told reporters at his daily news conference.

The US spokesperson further added, “We look to both as partners, because we do have in many cases shared values. We do have in many cases shared interests. And the relationship we have with India stands on its own. The relationship we have with Pakistan stands on its own.”

Early this month, the Biden administration approved a USD 450 million F-16 fighter jet fleet sustainment programme to Pakistan, reversing the decision of the previous Trump administration to suspend military aid to Islamabad for providing safe havens for the Afghan Taliban and the Haqqani network.

Price further added, “We also want to do everything we can to see to it that these neighbours have relations with one another that are as constructive as can be possible. So that's another point of emphasis.”

(With PTI inputs)

