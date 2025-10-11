Filmfare Awards 2025 live updates: Shah Rukh Khan rehearses Tujhe Dekha Toh from DDLJ, Siddhant Chaturvedi will pay tribute to..
Shock selection! PCB fields 38-year-old Afridi, 39-year-old Noman Ali in 1st Test against South Africa
Ahoi Ashtami 2025: Date, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, spiritual significance of this auspicious fast
Viral video: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Gurucharan Singh drops MAJOR hint of 'good news', fans speculate 'show mein wapsi hone wali kya'
Who is Rahul Soreng? Virender Sehwag pays heartfelt tribute to Pulwama martyr’s son after Haryana U-19 selection
Gautam Adani issues BIG statement on Hindenburg report: 'Rs 100000000000 market value of Adani Group erased due to false...'
Shubman Gill breaks major Test records of Rohit Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar with ton against West Indies: See list
After Trump snub, Maria Corina Machado's Nobel Peace Prize win lands in another controversy, here's why
Watch: Rohit Sharma furious at security after young fan is manhandled, later snaps selfie with him
Amid H1B concerns, THIS country is inviting Indians to live and work; here’s how you can take advantage of opportunity
WORLD
On Friday, the Nobel Committee announced Machado as the latest Peace Prize laureate, snubbing US president Donald Trump who had openly campaigned to receive the coveted award. Machado, who has time and again praised Trump, dedicated her win to the 79-year-old American leader. Read on for more.
This year's Nobel Peace Prize award to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado has gotten embroiled in controversy. Machado, 58, a democracy activist, is facing sharp criticism for her views and comments on a range of issues. In the past, she has backed Israel and its leadership, and also called for foreign intervention to overthrow the government in her country. The Norwegian Nobel Committee on Friday announced Machado as the winner of the Peace Prize for her fight against dictatorship in Venezuela.
Since the Nobel Committee's announcement, critics have been pointing to Machado's social media posts where she expressed support for Israel and its prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu. They allege that since Netanyahu and his government are responsible for the killing of tens of thousands of Palestinians over the past two years, the awarding committee's decision is not in line with Nobel's purpose. The Council on American-Islamic Relations, a US-based civil rights organisation, said the Nobel Committee should reconsider its "unconscionable" decision. Machado is also under fire for calling for foreign intervention to end the regime of Venezuela's left-wing leader Nicholas Maduro. In 2018, she said she had written to the leaders of Israel and Argentina to help topple her country's government.
On Friday, the Nobel Committee announced Machado as the latest Peace Prize laureate, snubbing US president Donald Trump who had openly campaigned to receive the coveted award. Machado, who has time and again praised Trump, dedicated her win to the 79-year-old American leader. The awarding committee hailed Machado as a "champion of peace" and called her a "key, unifying figure" in a political opposition that was once divided.