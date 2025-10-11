After Trump snub, Maria Corina Machado's Nobel Peace Prize win lands in another controversy, here's why

On Friday, the Nobel Committee announced Machado as the latest Peace Prize laureate, snubbing US president Donald Trump who had openly campaigned to receive the coveted award. Machado, who has time and again praised Trump, dedicated her win to the 79-year-old American leader. Read on for more.

This year's Nobel Peace Prize award to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado has gotten embroiled in controversy. Machado, 58, a democracy activist, is facing sharp criticism for her views and comments on a range of issues. In the past, she has backed Israel and its leadership, and also called for foreign intervention to overthrow the government in her country. The Norwegian Nobel Committee on Friday announced Machado as the winner of the Peace Prize for her fight against dictatorship in Venezuela.

Why is Maria Machado facing flak?

Since the Nobel Committee's announcement, critics have been pointing to Machado's social media posts where she expressed support for Israel and its prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu. They allege that since Netanyahu and his government are responsible for the killing of tens of thousands of Palestinians over the past two years, the awarding committee's decision is not in line with Nobel's purpose. The Council on American-Islamic Relations, a US-based civil rights organisation, said the Nobel Committee should reconsider its "unconscionable" decision. Machado is also under fire for calling for foreign intervention to end the regime of Venezuela's left-wing leader Nicholas Maduro. In 2018, she said she had written to the leaders of Israel and Argentina to help topple her country's government.

What did Nobel Committee say about Machado?

On Friday, the Nobel Committee announced Machado as the latest Peace Prize laureate, snubbing US president Donald Trump who had openly campaigned to receive the coveted award. Machado, who has time and again praised Trump, dedicated her win to the 79-year-old American leader. The awarding committee hailed Machado as a "champion of peace" and called her a "key, unifying figure" in a political opposition that was once divided.