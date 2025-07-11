After Donald Trump's slaps 35% tariff, Canada PM Mark Carney says 'will continue to defend our business'

Mark Carney further said that the Canadian federal and provincial governments were making significant progress in building the country's economy.

In response to US President Donald Trump's announcement of 35% tariffs on Canadian imports, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney stated Thursday that his government is determined to support domestic industry and uphold robust cross-border cooperation.

“The Canadian government has steadfastly defended our workers and businesses," Carney said in a post, adding that Canada has made critical strides in addressing the fentanyl crisis in North America.

“We remain committed to working with the United States to save lives and protect communities in both our countries," he added.

Carney's remarks coincide with heightened trade tensions brought on by Trump's most recent protectionist action against Canadian products. Officials claim the tariffs are a part of a larger plan to safeguard American industry and correct trade imbalances, even though the White House has not disclosed the complete list of goods that are impacted.

"Throughout the current trade negotiations with the United States, the Canadian government has steadfastly defended our workers and businesses. We will continue to do so as we work towards the revised deadline of August 1.

Donald Trump announces 35% tariffs on goods imported from Canada

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) announced that the US will impose a tariff of 35 per cent on imports of goods from Canada. Trump sent a letter to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to inform him about the tariff.

Trump posted the letter sent to Carney on his social media platform, Truth Social. He said that Canada's failure to stop fentanyl from entering the US contributed to the tariff policy.