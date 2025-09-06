After Donald Trump’s ‘Lost India’ remark, US Commerce Secy Howard Lutnick makes BIG claim: ‘India will say sorry...’

Ever since US President Donald Trump imposed a heavy tariff of 50% on India, the US lawmakers and other prominent figures have been making statements on India. US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick made a big statement by saying that India would come to the US to say sorry, and then Donald

Ever since US President Donald Trump imposed a heavy tariff of 50% on India, the US lawmakers and other prominent figures have been making statements on India. After India rejected Trump advisor Peter Navarro's 'Brahmins profiting' remarks, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on Friday made a big statement by saying that India would come to the US to say sorry, and then Donald Trump will decide what to do next. He expressed confidence in US-India negotiations, claiming the US to be the world’s biggest consumer.

Lutnik’s criticism of India’s Russian oil purchase

He told Bloomberg in an interview, “I think, yes, in a month or two months… India is going to be at the table, and they’re going to say they’re sorry, and they’re going to try to make a deal with Donald Trump. And it will be on Donald Trump’s desk how he wants to deal with (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi. And we leave that to him.”

Talking about India being singled out when Chinese and European nations continue to buy Russian energy, he said, “Before the Ukraine-Russia conflict, Indian bought less than 2% of oil from Russia, and now they are buying 40% of their oil from Russia. What they are doing is, because the oil is sanctioned, it’s really-really cheap... the Russians are trying to find people to buy it, and so the Indians have just decided... Ah, the heck with it. Let's buy it cheap and make a ton of money. But you know what? That is just plain wrong. It’s ridiculous... They either need to decide which side they want to be on.”

Lutnick is confident India will say sorry

Emphasising the importance of the United States in the world’s economy, Lutnick called his country ‘the world’s biggest consumer market’ in what was a feeling of relief amid the tariff crisis. “You know what’s funny is... the Chinese sell to us. The Indians sell to us. They’re not going to be able to sell to each other. We are the consumer of the world. People must remember it’s our 30 trillion-dollar economy that is the consumer of the world.”

Lutnick added that for this reason, India will have to return to the US market because “we all know eventually the customer is always right.”

What did Donald Trump say about India’s connection with China, Russia?

His statements came after Donald Trump claimed that India and Russia appear to have been "lost" to China. His reference was to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting in China's Tianjin this week. In a post on Truth Social, Trump shared a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, from the SCO Summit, with the caption, “Looks like we’ve lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest, China. May they have a long and prosperous future together!”

The Russia-India-China troika has irked Donald Trump showed frustration over PM Modi and Vladimir Putin, with whom he is scheduled to hold talks to stop the Ukraine war, showing a camaraderie with Chinese President Xi Jinping. His aide, Peter Navarro, on Wednesday criticised PM Modi for ‘getting in bed with China’.

In August, Trump imposed 50% tariffs on India for its oil trade with Russia and criticised it for aiding the Ukraine war. Since then, tensions have brewed between the two countries.