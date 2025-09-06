Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

After Donald Trump’s ‘Lost India’ remark, US Commerce Secy Howard Lutnick makes BIG claim: ‘India will say sorry...’

Viral video: Microsoft employee wins hearts with soulful sitar rendition of ‘Garaj Garaj’, watch

Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav-led India begin preparations for continental tournament - See pics

French woman says moving to India was the best decision of her life, here's why

DNA TV Show: Why did Trump reduce tariffs on Japan?

Amitabh Bachchan regrets not being able to spend time with kids Abhishek, Shweta; reveals how he took out time for them: 'I decided that I will not...'

Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda share gratitude note as Saiyaara completes 50 days in theatres: 'If you believe in magic...'

Anurag Kashyap shares how Nishaanchi is different from Gangs of Wasseypur: 'Wasseypur is not the whole of North India'

After GST 2.0, FM Nirmala Sitharaman REVEALS GST 3.0, know how will it be different

'They were scared': Yograj Singh calls out 'backstabbers' in Indian cricket, blames Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni for Yuvraj Singh’s exit

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
After Donald Trump’s ‘Lost India’ remark, US Commerce Secy Howard Lutnick makes BIG claim: ‘India will say sorry...’

After Donald Trump’s ‘Lost India’ remark, US Commerce Secy Howard Lutnick makes

Viral video: Microsoft employee wins hearts with soulful sitar rendition of ‘Garaj Garaj’, watch

Viral video: Microsoft employee wins hearts with soulful sitar rendition of ‘Gar

Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav-led India begin preparations for continental tournament - See pics

Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav-led India begin preparations for continental tou

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

HomeWorld

WORLD

After Donald Trump’s ‘Lost India’ remark, US Commerce Secy Howard Lutnick makes BIG claim: ‘India will say sorry...’

Ever since US President Donald Trump imposed a heavy tariff of 50% on India, the US lawmakers and other prominent figures have been making statements on India. US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick made a big statement by saying that India would come to the US to say sorry, and then Donald

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Sep 06, 2025, 12:07 AM IST

After Donald Trump’s ‘Lost India’ remark, US Commerce Secy Howard Lutnick makes BIG claim: ‘India will say sorry...’
US Commerce Secy Howard Lutnick says India will say sorry
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Ever since US President Donald Trump imposed a heavy tariff of 50% on India, the US lawmakers and other prominent figures have been making statements on India. After India rejected Trump advisor Peter Navarro's 'Brahmins profiting' remarks, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on Friday made a big statement by saying that India would come to the US to say sorry, and then Donald Trump will decide what to do next. He expressed confidence in US-India negotiations, claiming the US to be the world’s biggest consumer.

Lutnik’s criticism of India’s Russian oil purchase

He told Bloomberg in an interview, “I think, yes, in a month or two months… India is going to be at the table, and they’re going to say they’re sorry, and they’re going to try to make a deal with Donald Trump. And it will be on Donald Trump’s desk how he wants to deal with (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi. And we leave that to him.”

Talking about India being singled out when Chinese and European nations continue to buy Russian energy, he said, “Before the Ukraine-Russia conflict, Indian bought less than 2% of oil from Russia, and now they are buying 40% of their oil from Russia. What they are doing is, because the oil is sanctioned, it’s really-really cheap... the Russians are trying to find people to buy it, and so the Indians have just decided... Ah, the heck with it. Let's buy it cheap and make a ton of money. But you know what? That is just plain wrong. It’s ridiculous... They either need to decide which side they want to be on.”

Lutnick is confident India will say sorry

Emphasising the importance of the United States in the world’s economy, Lutnick called his country ‘the world’s biggest consumer market’ in what was a feeling of relief amid the tariff crisis. “You know what’s funny is... the Chinese sell to us. The Indians sell to us. They’re not going to be able to sell to each other. We are the consumer of the world. People must remember it’s our 30 trillion-dollar economy that is the consumer of the world.”

Lutnick added that for this reason, India will have to return to the US market because “we all know eventually the customer is always right.”

What did Donald Trump say about India’s connection with China, Russia?

His statements came after Donald Trump claimed that India and Russia appear to have been "lost" to China. His reference was to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting in China's Tianjin this week. In a post on Truth Social, Trump shared a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, from the SCO Summit, with the caption, “Looks like we’ve lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest, China. May they have a long and prosperous future together!”

ALSO READ: India's BIG statement days after Trump's 50 per cent tariffs took effect, says, 'Undoubtedly, will continue to...'

The Russia-India-China troika has irked Donald Trump showed frustration over PM Modi and Vladimir Putin, with whom he is scheduled to hold talks to stop the Ukraine war, showing a camaraderie with Chinese President Xi Jinping. His aide, Peter Navarro, on Wednesday criticised PM Modi for ‘getting in bed with China’.

In August, Trump imposed 50% tariffs on India for its oil trade with Russia and criticised it for aiding the Ukraine war. Since then, tensions have brewed between the two countries.  

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Good news for jobseekers: OpenAI to launch AI-powered hiring platform, looks to compete with LinkedIn: Know key details
OpenAI to launch AI-powered hiring platform, looks to compete with LinkedIn
Who is Siddharth Kerkar, mystery man spotted with Sara Tendulkar in Goa, old vacation pics go viral, watch here
Who is Siddharth Kerkar, mystery man spotted with Sara Tendulkar in Goa, old vac
'Dropping kala teeka': Dad returns home after a week-long trip, kids give him sweetest surprise; watch
'Dropping kala teeka': Dad returns home after a week-long trip, kids give him sw
Giorgio Armani, legendary Italian designer, dies aged 91
Giorgio Armani, legendary Italian designer, dies aged 91
Mumbai Police issue lookout circular against Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra amid Rs 60 crore fraud allegations
Mumbai Police issue lookout circular against Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE