After Donald Trump’s H1-B fee hike, Microsoft, JPMorgan issue advisory for employees, ‘We strongly recommend…’

After US President Donald Trump raised H1-B visa application fee, Microsoft has asked holders of H-1B and H-4 visas to remain in the United States for sometime now via an internal email, as reported by Reuters. The tech giant requested its employees, who are holders of these visas and presently outside the US, to come back on September 21, before the deadline.

Microsoft, in its email, wrote, “We strongly recommend H-1B and H-4 visa holders return to the US tomorrow before the deadline.” Not just Microsoft, JPMorgan’s immigration counsel has also issued the same advisory for H1-B visa holders to stay in the country and avoid, as much as possible, traveling outside the country.

Why Donald Trump raised H1-B fee hike?

The advisory came after Donald Trump issued a proclamation imposing a USD 100,000 fee on H-1B visa applications. The action aims to curb the overuse of the program, allowing companies to bring in only "highly skilled" workers from other countries. The Trump administration believes that this move will create and protect jobs for US workers.

White House Staff Secretary Will Scharf emphasised that the proclamation will ensure that companies bring very high-skilled workers who are not replaceable by American workers.

"One of the most abused visa systems is the H1-B non-immigrant visa programme. This is supposed to allow highly skilled labourers who work in fields that Americans don't work in to come into the United States of America. What this proclamation will do is raise the fee that companies pay to sponsor H-1B applicants to $100,000. This will ensure that the people they're bringing in are actually very highly skilled and that they're not replaceable by American workers," he said.

The H-1B is a non-immigrant visa that allows US-based companies to hire and employ foreign workers for specialty jobs like science, technology, engineering, mathematics (STEM), and IT (High skills and at least a bachelor's degree).