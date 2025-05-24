After Donald Trump-led US administration barred the prestigious Harvard University from enrolling foreign students, a university situated thousands of miles away has offered to welcome such students from the Massachusetts-based university. Read on to know more about it.

After Donald Trump-led US administration barred the prestigious Harvard University from enrolling foreign students, a university situated thousands of miles away has offered to "unconditionally" accept such students from the Massachusetts-based university. The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) said it would help ensure a "smooth transition" for students interested to take the offer. The university added it will provide fast admissions, credit transfers, and tailored support -- including visa assistance and housing -- to students.

'Diversity fuels progress'

"Diversity fuels creativity and progress. We are prepared to welcome Harvard students into our community, offering them the resources and vibrant environment needed to thrive in their fields," Guo Yike, provost at HKUST, said in an official statement.

Germany's outpost offer

In related news, Germany has suggested that Harvard could set up an outpost within the European country after the ban by the Trump administration. "To students from Harvard and other American universities, I say: You are more than welcome in Germany," the country's federal culture minister Wolfram Weimer said in a comment to Bloomberg.

China slams Harvard ban

Earlier, the Chinese government, which controls Hong Kong as a special administrative region, had strongly criticised the ban on international students and exchange programmes at Harvard.

Harvard moves court

The US has revoked Harvard's ability to enrol international students, saying the top school perpetuated an "unsafe" environment that was hostile to Jews and promoted "pro-Hamas sympathies." It also accused Harvard of collaborating with the Chinese Communist Party, including on hosting and training members of a Chinese paramilitary group.

Harvard has called the ban "unlawful" and moved court against it, securing temporary legal relief.