After Donald Trump's 100% tariff move, THIS country imposes hefty tariffs on India, China, other Asian countries

Following Donald Trump's 100% tariff move, Mexico has introduced significant tariffs on imports from India, China, and other Asian countries. The new tariffs, ranging from 5% to 50%, aim to protect local industries, with a focus on products such as metals, auto parts and clothing.

In a move aimed at protecting local industries, Mexico’s Senate has given final approval to a bill that introduces new tariffs on imports from Asian nations without a trade agreement with the country. The legislation, which passed with overwhelming support on Wednesday, imposes tariffs ranging from 5% to 50% on over 1,400 products, including clothing, metals, and auto parts. This action is broadly in line with US trade measures under President Donald Trump, marking a shift in Mexico’s historically free-trade approach.

New Tariffs Target Asian Imports, Focus on China

The new tariffs, set to take effect next year, are largely designed to address the massive output of Chinese factories. While the bill’s passage coincides with President Claudia Sheinbaum’s high-stakes trade talks with the US, she has publicly denied that the tariffs are directly linked to the US-China trade conflict. However, the legislation echoes the tariff strategy championed by Trump, raising concerns over the potential for escalating trade tensions.

Mexico’s finance ministry projects the new tariffs will generate nearly 52 billion pesos (about USD 2.8 billion) in additional revenue for the country in 2024. The bill, which was initially proposed by Sheinbaum in September, faced delays due to lobbying from Asian governments and opposition from business groups and lawmakers who feared rising costs and inflation.

Impact on Key Industries and Trade Partners

The tariffs will primarily target products from countries like China, India and South Korea, which have long been key suppliers to Mexican manufacturers. Critics, including manufacturers reliant on cheap imports for production, warned that the new levies could lead to higher costs, which may, in turn, fuel inflation. Some lawmakers from the ruling Morena party also expressed concerns about the potential fallout with growing Asian markets, seen as crucial to diversifying Mexico’s export base.

Despite these concerns, the new tariffs have received support from sectors such as Mexico’s auto industry. Mexican officials and local auto associations have backed the measure, arguing that it will protect national vehicle production, a cornerstone of Mexico’s manufacturing sector. Chinese-made cars, which hold 20% of the Mexican market, will face the steepest tariffs, up to 50%.

Flexible Import Mechanism

In addition to the new tariffs, the legislation includes provisions that grant Mexico’s Economy Ministry the power to adjust the tariffs as necessary. This flexibility allows the ministry to implement specific legal mechanisms to ensure the importation of key goods while maintaining competitive conditions in the market. The law could prove valuable during the next round of USMCA (United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement) negotiations, set for next year, where Mexico is expected to review trade terms with the US and Canada.

Broader Context and Global Reactions

The tariffs come as part of a broader global trend of protectionist policies aimed at curbing Chinese influence in key markets. Canada, for instance, introduced similar measures last year in response to US concerns about Chinese imports. In contrast, Chinese officials have sharply criticised Mexico’s decision, calling the tariffs unnecessary and detrimental to bilateral trade.

While Mexico has historically embraced free trade, the shift in policy under Sheinbaum's leadership signals a potential new direction for the country’s trade relations, one that balances national industrial interests with the broader global economic landscape.