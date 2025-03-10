This AI agent is making waves for its ability to work independently on multiple tasks, from research and coding to planning and execution

China has introduced another groundbreaking AI system, “Manus,” developed by the startup Monica. Just weeks after DeepSeek made headlines, Manus is now being compared to top AI models from OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic. This AI agent is making waves for its ability to work independently on multiple tasks, from research and coding to planning and execution.

What is Manus?

Manus is an advanced AI agent designed to think, plan, and complete real-world tasks autonomously. Unlike traditional AI chatbots, which require multiple prompts, Manus can handle complex tasks from start to finish without supervision. Users simply provide an initial prompt, and Manus does the rest.

It can also build websites, plan trips, analyse stocks, and more—all from a single instruction.

Why is Manus Making Headlines?

Launched on March 6, Manus has quickly gained attention for its impressive capabilities. According to its creators, it even outperforms OpenAI’s DeepResearch on the GAIA benchmark. Social media users who claim to have tested it say Manus is the best AI system so far for working unsupervised.

A demo video shared by Monica showcases Manus browsing websites, gathering data, and executing tasks in real-time. Unlike other AI models, it actively interacts with its environment, takes screenshots, records browsing activity, and generates files.

Using Manus is similar to AI tools like ChatGPT. Users provide a prompt, and the AI handles everything—from research to delivering structured results.

With its ability to work independently, interact with live data, and generate detailed outputs, Manus could be a major step forward in AI technology.