This country has made it to the list of the southeast Asian nations, grappling with rapidly falling birth rates and ageing population. China, Japan, South Korea also face similar challenges, and Japan, now has the oldest population in the world.

Vietnam has made it to the list of the southeast Asian nations, grappling with rapidly falling birth rates and ageing population. China, Japan, South Korea also face similar challenges, and Japan now has the oldest population in the world.

Vietnam has taken a major step to tackle this challenge. According to state run media, Vietnam has officially scrapped its decades-old 'TWO-CHILD' policy. The policy was first introduced in 1988 under the family planning regulations, where citizens were obliged to give birth to only two children or face legal penalties. This was done to control the population rise. However, now it has been scrapped and the new amendment now lets Vietnamese couples freely decide the number of children they wish to have.

Challenges of Vietnam

Vietnam's fertility rate is declining at a steady rate over the past few years. In 2021, the rate was 2.11 children per woman. However it dropped to 2.01 in 2022, 1.96 in 2023 and 1.91 in 2024. Vietnam still has a “golden population” window, where the working-age population still exceeds the dependent population. however it will end in 2039, where the dependent population will increase. The working age population will peak around 2042, and will start declining from 2054 onwards. Vietnam faces a gender imbalance. Many Vietnamese prefer male children over females. This has affected the gender ratio at birth. 112 boys are born for every 100 girls, according to the Ministry of health. There exists penalties for fetal gender selection to approximately $3,800 imposed by authorities.



China's 'ONE-CHILD' policy

China was once the country with the highest population in the world. Now India has overtaken this position. Earlier, the rapidly rising population was a major concern for China. In 1979, it introduced a 'one-child' policy. But this led to a major decline in the population. In 2016, some regulations were relaxed, and Chinese couples were allowed to have three children by 2021. However, China now witnesses a continuous decline in birth rates.

South Korea's population has also hit a new low, with a rapid decline in birth rates. It has the lowest fertility rate in the world. Japan has one of the world's fastest-ageing populations. It recorded fewer than 700,000 births in 2024, the lowest on record. Singapore, Thailand, and Malaysia are also facing declining populations.

On the other hand, India's population is growing, with an annual growth rate of approximately 0.895. India's population in 2025 is 1.46 billion. It will peak around 1.7 billion in 2060.