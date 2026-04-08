After ceasefire, Iran closes Strait of Hormuz over Israeli strikes on Lebanon

After the ceasefire was announced, Israel continued its military offensive in Lebanon and against Hezbollah, killing 112 and injuring over 800 -- triggering protests from Iran.

Iran has closed the Strait of Hormuz in response to Israeli strikes on Lebanon, less than 24 hours after a ceasefire with the United States was announced, the Associated Press reported. Early on Wednesday, the US and Iran announced a two-week conditional ceasefire, under which the Islamic republic agreed to reopen the Hormuz Strait -- a narrow waterway and a critical chokepoint for global oil shipments. Israel has publicly supported the US' decision for a ceasefire with Iran, but insisted that the deal does not include Lebanon.

After the ceasefire, Israel continued its military offensive in Lebanon and against Hezbollah, killing 112 and injuring over 800 -- triggering protests from Iran. Earlier, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said: "Israel supports President Trump's decision to suspend strikes against Iran for two weeks subject to Iran immediately opening the straits and stopping all attacks on the US, Israel and countries in the region." Writing on the social media platform X, Netanyahu added: "The United States has told Israel that it is committed to achieving these goals, shares by the US, Israel and Israel's regional allies, in the upcoming negotiations. The two-week ceasefire does not include Lebanon."

Speaking on Israel's military operation in Lebanon, Trump said earlier in the day that Hezbollah was "not included" in the truce deal. When pressed on why Israeli military action in Lebanon was excluded, the US president responded: "Because of Hezbollah. They were not included in the deal. That'll get taken care of too. It's alright." The US and Iran announced a two-week conditional ceasefire, after more than a month of hostilities.

The war in Iran was sparked by US-Israeli joint airstrikes on Tehran in late-February, which killed former Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other top political and military figures. Iran retaliated by attacking US bases and other targets in countries across the Middle East. Talks between the Iranian side, led by parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, and the US delegation, led by Vice President JD Vance, are set for Friday in the Pakistani capital Islamabad.