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After ceasefire talks hit dead end, Donald Trump deploys US Navy to choke Strait of Hormuz

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After ceasefire talks hit dead end, Donald Trump deploys US Navy to choke Strait of Hormuz

After failed ceasefire talks with Iran in Islamabad, US President Donald Trump is in no mood to spare the Gulf nation and has ordered to impose a naval blockade of the crucial Strait of Hormuz.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Apr 12, 2026, 08:12 PM IST

After ceasefire talks hit dead end, Donald Trump deploys US Navy to choke Strait of Hormuz
The peace talks between Iran and the US failed on Sunday
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US President Donald Trump on Sunday ordered the American Navy to impose a naval blockade of the crucial Strait of Hormuz after a deadlock in peace talks in Pakistan with Iran. The negotiations in Islamabad didn't reach a conclusion, as both parties accuse each other of making excessive demands and refusing to compromise on key issues like the vital waterway, which is responsible for a fifth of the world's energy supplies.

Donald Trump takes action against Iran after failed peace talks with Iran

The deployment of US naval forces, including USS Gerald Ford and USS Abraham Lincoln, in the region is expected to lead to a massive escalation, raising fears of military confrontation between Tehran and Washington. Taking to his handle on Truth Social, Trump criticised the Iranian leadership for withdrawing from previous diplomatic commitments.

''Iran promised to open the Strait of Hormuz, and they knowingly failed to do so. This caused anxiety, dislocation, and pain to many people and countries throughout the world,'' he wrote.

Mentioning Iran's maritime capabilities, he added, ''They say they put mines in the water, even though all of their navy, and most of their mine droppers have been completely blown up.

Meanwhile, Iran continues to impose a digital lockdown amid failed peace talks with the US. As per a report by NetBlocks, the ongoing internet shutdown in Iran has surpassed all previous global benchmarks for connectivity interference. Earlier, it was also officially classified as the longest nationwide internet shutdown ever recorded in a sovereign country.

This digital lockdown was initiated by the Iranian regime soon after the first joint strikes by the US and Israel on February 28. This is the second blackout in Iran as the Gulf nation witnessed a similar pattern of digital suppression in January in response to a wave of nationwide anti-regime protests.

(With ANI inputs)

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