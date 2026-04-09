After ceasefire, Pakistan to host US–Iran talks: Who’s attending, what’s at stake?

Pakistan will host US-Iran peace talks with the officials of both countries in its capital on Saturday, April 11. On April 11, senior representatives from the US and Iran in the war will arrive in Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad, located in the lower reaches of the Margalla Hills.

Pakistan will host US-Iran peace talks with the officials of both countries in its capital on Saturday, April 11. The talks come days after both Washington and Tehran agreed to a Pakistan-mediated two-week ceasefire, marked with uncertainty and doubts since the beginning due to confusion over Lebanon’s inclusion in the peace deal as Israel continued to strike Beirut even after the halt in strikes in Iran.

The fragile ceasefire has been a consequence of Iran’s strong defence in the form of blocking the passage of the Strait of Hormuz and its violent response through attacks on its Gulf neighbours, including Israel, on one hand and US President Donald Trump’s stubbornness over opposing Iran’s uranium enrichment on the other hand.

The Gulf region has been reeling under raging crisis its refineries and other energy centres have been under attack from Iran. These attacks along with the disruption of the passageway of the Strait of Hormuz have triggered major energy crisis across the world, raising record high oil prices.

The region is the biggest hub of the world’s energy exports.

US-Iran peace talks in Pakistan

On April 11, senior representatives from the US and Iran in the war will arrive in Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad, located in the lower reaches of the Margalla Hills.

When and where will talks happen?

The negotiations are scheduled to start this weekend in Islamabad after Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif formally invited both sides to pursue talks, and this time, towards a full settlement of the war.

From the White House side, there has been an official confirmation that formal discussions will begin on Saturday morning local time. Iran’s Supreme National Security Council confirmed on Wednesday that talks could extend for up to 15 days.

Islamabad’s Serena Hotel will be the venue for delegations. It is located next to the foreign ministry in the capital’s Red Zone, which include key government buildings and embassies.

Who will attend the talks?

The White House has confirmed that US Vice President JD Vance will lead the American delegation, accompanied by President Donald Trump’s top envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner. Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi are expected to lead the Iranian delegation.