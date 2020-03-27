After Boris Johnson, UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock tests positive for coronavirus

Moments after Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson confirmed that he had tested positive for COVID-19, the Secretary of the State for Health and Social Care in the UK, Matt Hancock, also confirmed that he had been tested positive for coronavirus.

Hancock took to his official handle on the microblogging site Twitter to inform that his symptoms are 'mild' and that he had tested positive for coronavirus. The UK Health Secretary added that he had gone into self-isolation and was working from home.

Like Johnson, Hancock, too, reiterated that it is imperative that the citizens in the UK follow self-isolation and home quarantine to save the National Health Service (NHS), the public-funded healthcare system of the country, and also save lives.

"Following medical advice, I was advised to test for coronavirus. I‘ve tested positive. Thankfully my symptoms are mild and I’m working from home & self-isolating. Vital we follow the advice to protect our NHS & save lives," Matt Hancock posted on Twitter.

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson on Friday confirmed that he has tested positive for coronavirus. In a video posted on Twitter, Johnson confirmed that he had developed a mild fever and symptoms, following which he took a test for COVID-19, which returned positive.

Johnson said that over the last 24 hours, he had developed 'mild symptoms', after which he was tested positive. He will now self-isolate at Downing Street but will continue to lead the British government's response via video-conference.

Johnson, who is 55 years old, said that he will work from home and "thanks to the wizardry of modern technology" he would continue to lead the national fightback against the virus.

Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, has thus become the first head of the government to publicly reveal that they have tested positive for the coronavirus. A few other world leaders, like Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Canada and Angela Merkel, the Chancellor of Germany, are also running their respective countries while in self-isolation.

England's monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, last saw the UK Prime Minister when he had his weekly audience with her on March 11. The monarch, who will turn 94 next month, has been living in the Windsor Palace after she was shifted from the Buckingham Palace following reports of a royal aide testing positive for the virus. Since then, her daughter, Prince Charles, has also tested positive for COVID-19.

The coronavirus has until now affected around 11,816 and killed at least 578 people in the United Kingdom. It remains to be seen how the country will handle this crisis.