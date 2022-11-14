Search icon
After blue tick fiasco, organisations will now be able to identify associated accounts on Twitter

 "Twitter will enable organizations to identify which other Twitter accounts are actually associated with them," Elon Musk wrote in a tweet on Sunday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 14, 2022, 07:09 AM IST

Elon Musk, the billionaire owner of Twitter, announced on Sunday that the company will soon make it possible for businesses to identify Twitter accounts that are connected to them as the new owner of Twitter looks for ways to curtail bogus accounts on the platform.

In a tweet on Sunday, Musk stated that "Rolling out soon." Businesses will be able to determine whether other Twitter accounts are connected to them according to Twitter. Due to the proliferation of fake accounts, the social media site suspended its recently launched $8 blue tick subscription service on Friday. However, some users were able to reclaim their "official" badge according to new owner Elon Musk.

Also read: https://www.dnaindia.com/world/report-istanbul-blast-female-terrorist-detonated-bomb-which-killed-6-injured-over-81-in-istiklal-street-turkey-3002016

Since the recent roll-out, fake accounts masquerading as well-known companies have surfaced with the blue check, including Musk's Tesla and SpaceX, as well as Roblox, Nestle, and Lockheed Martin.

Musk anticipated that Twitter Blue would "come back end of next week" in a tweet from yesterday.

Elon Musk, the company's new owner, warned that Twitter Inc. might go bankrupt on Thursday, the day its head of trust and safety left the organisation. According to Casey Newton, a reporter for the tech website Platformer, Twitter has removed 4,400 of its 5,500 contract employees, with the layoffs expected to have a substantial impact on content moderation and core infrastructure services. The request for comment from Reuters was not immediately answered by Twitter.

(With inputs from Reuters)

