After Bilawal Bhutto's remarks on extraditing terrorists Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar to India, LeT chief's son makes BIG statement, says, 'he shouldn't...'

Former Pakistani foreign minister and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto has said that Islamabad has no objection to extraditing terrorists like Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar to India as a "goodwill gesture".

Former Pakistani foreign minister and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto has said that Islamabad has no objection to extraditing terrorists like Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar to India as a "goodwill gesture", provided what he called New Delhi's "willingness" to cooperate in the process. However, Bhutto's remarks did not sit well with terrorist Hafiz Saeed's son, Talha Saeed, who claimed that his remarks brought disgrace to Pakistan globally.

In an interview to Qatar-based Al Jazeera on Friday, Bilawal said Pakistan was ready to extradite "individuals of concern" to India. He made the remarks while responding to a question about extraditing Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Hafiz Saeed and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Masood Azhar to India.

"As part of a comprehensive dialogue with Pakistan, where terrorism is one of the issues that we discuss, I am sure Pakistan would not be opposed to any of these things," said Bhutto. However, whining about India, he said that New Delhi is refusing to comply with certain basic elements that require that conviction to take place— a claim India has repeatedly refused.

"It's important to present evidence within these courts, for people to come over from India to testify, to put up with whatever the counter-accusations will be," Bhutto claimed.

Hafiz Saeed is the mastermind of the deadly 26/11 attacks in India—which had claimed more than 150 lives. Masood Azhar, on the other hand, has been banned by the National Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta).

What Talha Saeed said?

Responding to the PPP chief's remarks, Talha said Bhutto "shouldn't have given such a statement", adding that his comments brought disgrace to Pakistan globally. Talha Saeed, who is also a designated global terrorist, further stated his family and others had vehemently opposed what Bhutto had said.