US President-elect Donald Trump has added a new item to his merchandise lineup – branded acoustic and electric guitars. Dubbed "Trump Guitars," the collection includes four models: the "American Eagle Series," the "Presidential Series," the "Signature Edition," and "God Bless The USA." Trump teased a forthcoming "Limited Edition '45' Guitar," with only 1,300 units available, some personally signed by him.

Announcing the launch on Truth Social, Trump shared a photo of himself holding one of the guitars. Prices range from $1,000 to $10,000, with features like American flag designs, a bald eagle, and the "Make America Great Again" slogan inlaid with pearl. Signed versions are the priciest, costing $10,000 each.

The "American Eagle Series" offers 1,000 acoustic and 1,000 electric guitars priced at $1,250 and $1,500, respectively. The "Presidential Series" guitars, limited to 1,000 units, are priced at $2,000 each. All orders promise delivery before Christmas, according to the official website.

This isn't Trump’s first merchandising venture. His previous products include $100 silver coins, Trump-branded cologne and perfume, $60 Bibles, NFT cards, and limited-edition sneakers. In September, he introduced $100,000 watches and "Mugshot Edition" trading cards tied to his Georgia mugshot.

Trump's merchandising strategy has proven profitable. His $60 Bible generated $399,000 in sales, while limited-edition sneakers brought in an equal amount. His NFT cards remain the most successful, earning him $7.2 million in licensing fees.

The latest guitar collection aims to capitalise on Trump's appeal among his supporters, combining patriotic imagery and exclusivity with his branding prowess.