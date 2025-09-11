Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

DNA TV Show: Why Israel carried out airstrikes on US' friend Qatar

Baaghi 4 vs The Bengal Files box office collection day 6: Tiger Shroff-starrer sees major dip, Vivek Agnihotri film is massive flop

After attack on Doha, Israel's BIG warning to Hamas: 'Survived this? We will...'

Madharaasi: Rajinikanth calls AR Murugadoss film 'excellent', says Sivakarthikeyan has become an 'action hero'

Empty seats in cricket’s biggest rivalry? India vs Pakistan Asia Cup tickets still unsold; report reveals shocking reason

Are Small Greenhouses Easy to Maintain?

Meet first Indian artist whose concert at UK stadium was sold out with record footfall of 50000 fans; not Badshah, AR Rahman, Shreya Ghoshal, Sonu Nigam

Asia Cup 2025: Kuldeep Yadav stars as India seal record win vs UAE, chase target in just 4.3 overs

Lokah Chapter 1: Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen-starrer becomes fourth Malayalam film to earn Rs 200 crore globally after...

Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav’s appeal withdrawal against UAE’s Junaid Siddiqui sparks debate, commentators react

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Baaghi 4 vs The Bengal Files box office collection day 6: Tiger Shroff-starrer sees major dip, Vivek Agnihotri film is massive flop

Baaghi 4 vs The Bengal Files box office collection day 6

DNA TV Show: Why Israel carried out airstrikes on US' friend Qatar

DNA TV Show: Why Israel carried out airstrikes on US' friend Qatar

After attack on Doha, Israel's BIG warning to Hamas: 'Survived this? We will...'

After attack on Doha, Israel's BIG warning to Hamas: 'Survived this? We will...'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

HomeWorld

WORLD

After attack on Doha, Israel's BIG warning to Hamas: 'Survived this? We will...'

A day after the attack, Israel issued a big warning to Hamas. An Israeli official said on Tuesday said, in a shocking warning, the country would not spare Hamas leaders. The attack has been condemned by the US and Qatar, and disturbed the ongoing peace talks.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Sep 11, 2025, 12:01 AM IST

After attack on Doha, Israel's BIG warning to Hamas: 'Survived this? We will...'
Israel issues warning to Hamas after attack on Doha.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Amid tensions in the Middle East due to Israel’s ongoing aggression against the Hamas Islamist group in Gaza, Israel launched another big attack against it in Doha. The attack, which was surprising, not only met with criticism but also hindered the ongoing peace negotiations in the region. A day after the attack, Israel issued a big warning to Hamas. An Israeli official said on Tuesday said, in a shocking warning, the country would not spare Hamas leaders.

What warning did Israel give to Hamas leaders in Qatar?

In an interview during Fox News' “Special Report” programme late on Tuesday, Israeli ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter said, “Right now, we may be subject to a little bit of criticism. They'll get over it. And Israel is being changed for the better. If we didn't get them this time, we'll get them the next time.” What the Israeli ambassador also sternly said was that if they survived this attack, they would be killed next time.

How did Israel target Hamas in Qatar?

According to Israel, they launched a precise strike against Hamas leaders to eliminate the group’s leadership, which was responsible for the October 7 massacre. In an X post, the IDF claimed that “IDF and ISA will continue to operate with determination to defeat the Hamas terrorist organization.”

Hamas, which was the target of an assassination attempt by Israel through an air strike in the Qatari capital Doha. The IDF also said that it had ensured that no civilians were killed. After the attack, Hamas said that its leadership was unharmed as they managed to escape, barring six people, including the son of senior Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya and one member of Qatar’s Interior Security Forces, who were killed.

How did the US and Qatar react?

The attack, which was carried out by 15 Israeli jets through an airstrike on residential buildings in Doha, was seriously condemned by both the US and Qatar. While US President Donald Trump called it a unilateral attack that is not in the interest of America or Israel. In an X post, while issuing his statement, he said, “But I will say this, we want the hostages back, but we are not thrilled about the way that went down. I’ll be giving a full statement tomorrow, but I will tell you this — I was very unhappy about every aspect.”

While Qatar threatened to “retaliate” against Israel, its Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani called the incident a “decisive moment” for the entire region.

ALSO READ: PM Modi expresses ‘deep concerns’ over Israeli attack in Doha, says, ‘We support...’

How will Israel's attack on Doha impact peace talks?

The timing of Israel’s attack was a major point of tension as it attacked the Hamas leadership at a time when they were conducting a meeting to discuss the recent ceasefire deal initiated by the United States to end the war in Gaza. The attack has also destroyed the sensitive diplomacy going on in Doha, where potential peace talks were believed to happen. Qatar's prime minister has expressed doubt about the continuation of negotiations. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Sanjay Dutt REVEALS what happened after late fan gifted him Rs 159-crore property: 'Police called me and I was...'
Sanjay REVEALS what happened after late fan gifted him Rs 159-crore property
Nepal Protest: Who will be next prime minister? Sushila Karki, Baburam Bhattarai, Balendra Shah or someone else?
Nepal: Who will be next prime minister? Sushila Karki, Baburam Bhattarai or...
Bigg Boss 19: Mridul proposes to Natalia in sweet style, says 'I feel bad when you…', watch viral video
Bigg Boss 19: Mridul proposes to Natalia in sweet style, says I feel bad when...
US India tariff row: Donald Trump and PM Modi to resume negotiations: 'Our teams are working to...'
US India tariff row: Donald Trump to resume negotiations with PM Modi, says 'fee
After laying off 15,000 employees, Microsoft’s new move for employees is to..., know what tech giant has palnned
After laying off 15,000 employees, Microsoft’s new move for employees is to...,
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE