After attack on Doha, Israel's BIG warning to Hamas: 'Survived this? We will...'

Amid tensions in the Middle East due to Israel’s ongoing aggression against the Hamas Islamist group in Gaza, Israel launched another big attack against it in Doha. The attack, which was surprising, not only met with criticism but also hindered the ongoing peace negotiations in the region. A day after the attack, Israel issued a big warning to Hamas. An Israeli official said on Tuesday said, in a shocking warning, the country would not spare Hamas leaders.

What warning did Israel give to Hamas leaders in Qatar?

In an interview during Fox News' “Special Report” programme late on Tuesday, Israeli ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter said, “Right now, we may be subject to a little bit of criticism. They'll get over it. And Israel is being changed for the better. If we didn't get them this time, we'll get them the next time.” What the Israeli ambassador also sternly said was that if they survived this attack, they would be killed next time.

How did Israel target Hamas in Qatar?

According to Israel, they launched a precise strike against Hamas leaders to eliminate the group’s leadership, which was responsible for the October 7 massacre. In an X post, the IDF claimed that “IDF and ISA will continue to operate with determination to defeat the Hamas terrorist organization.”

Hamas, which was the target of an assassination attempt by Israel through an air strike in the Qatari capital Doha. The IDF also said that it had ensured that no civilians were killed. After the attack, Hamas said that its leadership was unharmed as they managed to escape, barring six people, including the son of senior Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya and one member of Qatar’s Interior Security Forces, who were killed.

How did the US and Qatar react?

The attack, which was carried out by 15 Israeli jets through an airstrike on residential buildings in Doha, was seriously condemned by both the US and Qatar. While US President Donald Trump called it a unilateral attack that is not in the interest of America or Israel. In an X post, while issuing his statement, he said, “But I will say this, we want the hostages back, but we are not thrilled about the way that went down. I’ll be giving a full statement tomorrow, but I will tell you this — I was very unhappy about every aspect.”

While Qatar threatened to “retaliate” against Israel, its Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani called the incident a “decisive moment” for the entire region.

How will Israel's attack on Doha impact peace talks?

The timing of Israel’s attack was a major point of tension as it attacked the Hamas leadership at a time when they were conducting a meeting to discuss the recent ceasefire deal initiated by the United States to end the war in Gaza. The attack has also destroyed the sensitive diplomacy going on in Doha, where potential peace talks were believed to happen. Qatar's prime minister has expressed doubt about the continuation of negotiations.